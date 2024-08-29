The AFL is pleased to announce that three-time premiership player and dual-AFLW league best and fairest Erin Phillips OAM will join the AFLW All-Australian Panel ahead of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

AFLW Premiership Cup Ambassador, Erin Phillips poses for a photo during the 2024 AFLW Season Launch at Melbourne Town Hall on August 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Joining the three-time All-Australian on the panel are AFLW experts Gemma Bastiani and Eliza Reilly, who are esteemed reporters with AFL.com.au and CODE Sports respectively.

The AFLW All-Australian committee selects the All-Australian squad and team, the 2024 AFLW Virgin Australia Mark of the Year, the 2024 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year and the Telstra AFLW Rising Star.

They join Andrew Dillon (Chair), Laura Kane, Emma Moore, Josh Mahoney, Sarah Black, Kelli Underwood, Jason Bennett, Megan Waters, Katie Loynes and Narelle Smith on the panel.

Moore and Mahoney join the panel as part of their roles at the AFL as General Manager of AFLW and General Manager of Football Operations respectively.

AFL Chief Executive Officer and Panel Chair Andrew Dillon congratulated the three members on their inclusion to the panel.

"It's great to have a modern-day playing great such as Erin join the AFLW All- Australian panel. Her knowledge, insight and experience as one of the game's most respected players will be a terrific addition to our AFLW All-Australian panel," Mr Dillon said.

"Gemma is a great AFLW reporter through her analysis and statistics. Her commentary and analysis across several seasons with AFL Media and the ABC have been outstanding.

"Eliza is one of the leading AFLW news-breakers and knows the players just as well as anyone in the country. Her extensive knowledge of the West Australian teams will be a terrific addition to the panel.

"We are delighted to have all three members' level of experience join the panel. Their contributions will be incredibly valuable in selecting the best-performed players of the 2024 season."

2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star

The AFL has today confirmed the weekly Telstra AFLW Rising Star selection panel for the 2024 NAB AFLW Premiership Season.

Laura Kane, Erin Phillips, Gemma Bastiani, Emma Nielson and Kevin Sheehan will nominate one player each week for the 2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star award.

At the conclusion of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season, the AFLW All-Australian panel will vote on the five best-performed nominees based on their performance throughout the season.

2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star selection criteria

1. The player must be under 21 years of age as of December 31, 2024 and played 10 or fewer games before Week 1 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season.

2. Must not be a previous winner of the Telstra AFLW Rising Star award.

3. In general, the player judged to have played the best individual game of the week is to be the basis of the weekly nomination.

When several players are judged to have played at a reasonably similar level, previous weeks and the season to date performances are then taken into account.

4. The priority is to have the best-performed 10 players nominated by the end of the season for consideration for the overall award. Therefore, in later weeks, year-to-date performances will be allocated increasing weight relative to performances in the round.

ELIGIBLE PLAYERS FOR THE 2024 TELSTRA AFLW RISING STAR

AFLW All-Australian panel Andrew Dillon (Chair) AFL Chief Executive Officer Gemma Bastiani AFL Media and ABC Jason Bennett Channel Seven Sarah Black AFL Media Laura Kane AFL Executive General Manager Football Katie Loynes Former player (GWS and Carlton) Josh Mahoney AFL General Manager Football Operations Emma Moore AFL General Manager AFLW Erin Phillips Former player (Adel/PA) and AFL Performance Lead Eliza Reilly Media (CODE) Narelle Smith Former Assistant Coach (Adel) Kelli Underwood Foxtel and ABC Megan Waters Foxtel