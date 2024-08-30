The Western Bulldogs' first AFLW home game of the season has been moved from Whitten Oval to the MCG to avoid a clash with the club's AFL finals fixture

Alice Edmonds evades Port Adelaide players during round two, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs' AFLW round two match has been moved from Mission Whitten Oval to the MCG to form a double-header with the club's AFL finals fixture next Friday night.

Announced back in May, the Bulldogs' AFLW clash against Port Adelaide was originally scheduled for 5.05pm AEST at Whitten Oval on Friday, September 6.

The announcement of the Bulldogs' men's finals fixture on Monday caused headaches for fans and the club, with the men's team scheduled to play their elimination final against Hawthorn at 7.40pm across town that same evening at the MCG.

The women's side will now play at the MCG at 4.30pm AEST, with the men's game to follow.

Alice Edmonds poses for a photo at Whitten Oval on August 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fans who had already bought tickets to the AFLW match will be able to use those tickets at the MCG for the AFLW game, and also have access to the men's final later that evening.

Anyone with a ticket to the men's final will also be able to attend the AFLW match, with gates to open at 4pm AEST.

A general view of the MCG ahead of round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A number of tickets will also be made available to AFLW members of both the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide.

