SUNDAY'S AFLW action kicks off in Melbourne's southeast, with Hawthorn hosting Carlton at Kinetic Stadium in Frankston from 1.05pm AEST.
The Hawks have a new captain and coach, while the Blues will have a point to prove in the second year of their rebuild.
HAWKS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats
Once the bayside action wraps up, all attention refocuses on Queensland, where Brisbane will host North Melbourne in the Grand Final re-match.
The Kangaroos will be out to seek revenge after December's heartbreak, while the Lions will be eager to start their back-to-back quest with apomb.
LIONS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats