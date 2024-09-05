From a petting zoo at the Swinburne Centre to the return of the RSEA Park ferris wheel - plus a few insider tips - here's all the action and attractions at the AFLW this weekend

A general view of RSEA Park during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTY is back in suburban Melbourne this weekend, with games scheduled for the Swinburne Centre in Richmond, Victoria Park in Collingwood, Arden Street Oval in North Melbourne, and Casey Fields in Cranbourne.

These fun locations mean there are plenty of local secrets to explore as you soak up some footy action this weekend.

Author's choice: It's hard to go past the return of the RSEA Park ferris wheel on Sunday, but the petting zoo at the Swinburne Centre on Saturday may rival it. I'm also keen to settle into a Johnston St pub after Saturday's Victoria Park match.

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at the MCG, Friday September 6 at 4.30pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: For a pre-match bevvie, head down to nearby Lenny's Wine Room - owned by former footballer Angus Brayshaw - on Lennox St, or Fred's on Cremorne St. For a post-game dinner, there are plenty of options on Swan St, but I can't go past Ho Chi Mama or New Quarter for pan-Asian, or South of the Wall or Lady T for delish Mexican food. To cap off a great night, head to Blacksmith Bar for one of the city's best cocktails.

Pre-game: Inflatables, giveaways, and roaming mascots

Quarter-time: Big screen content

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, player interview

Three-quarter time: Coinspot Race the Rocket

Post-match: Ball giveaways

Melbourne v Brisbane at Casey Fields, Saturday September 7 at 11.05am AEST

Player's pre-game pick: Sarah Lampard picks up a pre-match coffee at Ducky On Clyde, while you can find Alyssa Bannan relaxing before a match by walking around Casey Fields Lake.

Pre-game: Kids zone (featuring face-painting and games), food trucks, poster and flag giveaways, cafe zone, Melbourne quiz, dance cams, and memory match

Quarter-time: Haymes Paint Kick for Cash

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, South East Juniors Kick Clinic, and 'Horns Up' cam

Three-quarter time: Community Sprint Dash

Post-match: Ball giveaways

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 07: Kate Hore of the Demons enters the field during the 2023 AFLW Round 06 match between the Melbourne Demons and the Adelaide Crows at Casey Fields on October 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos)

West Coast v Essendon at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday September 7 at 11.05am AWST

Player's pre-game pick: Zoe Wakfer usually picks up a coffee from Laika Coffee, while Mikayla Western likes a treat from Grain Bakery.

Pre-game: Food trucks (featuring coffee, ice cream and Greek food), pop-up bar, kids zone (featuring inflatables, face-painting, games, and crafts), and player interviews

Quarter-time: Fan cam

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: AGL dance cam

Post-match: Ball giveaways

Zoe Wakfer celebrates a win with West Coast supporters during week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood v Hawthorn at Victoria Park, Saturday September 7 at 1.05pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Lower Johnston is your oyster for pre-game brekky or a post-game drink. For breakfast or an early lunch, grab a pastry from Falco Bakery or a sandwich from Kelso's (the chop cheese is a winner), and wash it down with a coffee from Dr Morse. A beer at Bodriggy Brewery or upstairs on the rooftop at Lulie Tavern is one of the best ways to spend the afternoon following an AFLW match, while if you're keen to watch Saturday's AFL finals matches, head down to the Yarra Hotel or the Retreat Hotel Abbotsford around the corner on Nicholson St. For a fancy-ish dinner after the footy, check out Gilbees, or for a post-match pizza feed, get stuck into Rita's.

Pre-game: Sherrin Stand bar, R.T Rush bar, Good Tides bar, food trucks, AIA Vitality Wellness Zone, KFC bucket and beanie giveaways, face-painting, merchandise stand, jump-testing, kids zone (featuring handball target, colouring in, and reaction zone

Quarter-time: Around the World goalkicking challenge

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: KFC bucket catch, and KFC food drop in the stands

Post-match: Ball giveaways

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney at the Swinburne Centre, Saturday September 7 at 1.05pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Pick up a sandwich at Hugo's Deli or sit down for brekky at Cheeky Monkey on Swan St before the game, or make the trip to Tarts Anon in neighbouring Cremorne for a one-of-a-kind tart and coffee. Post-match, grab a drink in the beer garden at the famous Corner Hotel, or grab an ice cream at Piccolina Gelateria.

Pre-game: Kids zone (featuring food truck, inflatables, petting zoo, and face-painting), Tiger Traders (a mini-market featuring local businesses), and player interviews

Quarter-time: nib Giant Footy Challenge

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: KFC food drop in stands

Post-match: Ball giveaways

Gold Coast Suns v Carlton at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Sunday September 8 at 1.05pm AEST

Player's pre-game pick: Mackay local Wallis Randell loves a brekky at Laffos Bar and Pizzeria at Canelands Shopping Centre, while Sarina product Lauren Bella is a fan of the Sarina Sugar Shed. Lauren's mum recommends Flavours of Vietnam, the Real Korean, Bana Thai and Roshni Indian in Mackay's CBD.

Pre-game: Face-painting, food trucks, Suns merchandise shop, AFLQ activities (featuring handballing, temporary tattoos and colouring), Suns social wall, Harbour Town 'Be the DJ'

Quarter-time: Discover Mackay Dash

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, Suns social wall, Harbour Town 'Be the DJ'

Three-quarter time: Six kicks with SIXT

Post-match: Ball giveaways

North Melbourne v Geelong at Arden Street Oval, Sunday September 8 at 3.05pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Grab a coffee and brunch at Auction Rooms on nearby Errol St, or pick up delicious baked good from Bread Club on Queensberry St.

Pre-game: Food trucks (featuring Wonder Pies, Happy Days Donuts, YIA YIA Souvlaki, Ice Cream, Nem Nem & Mr Fresh, plus bars), Roo Squad with festival make-up and glitter, 'Just You Wait and See' photo moment, Spirit of Tasmania DJ, chill zone with AFL furniture, Mazda hill seating area with BT50 Best seats in the house, Mazda 'Spot the Difference', 'Love the Game' program badge-making, 'Minutes with Mazda' player interview, Welbie warm-up dance cam, Junior MC Imogen, Royal Children's Hospital patients to run through the banner with players

Quarter-time: Choose Your Tune

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, dance cam, and fan of the match

Three-quarter time: Roos relay

Post-match: Ball giveaways

St Kilda v Sydney at RSEA Park, Sunday September 8 at 3.05pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Grab coffee and a sanga at Toast It or Uncles near Moorabbin Station, just a short 5-10 min walk away. For a bevvie after (or before) the game, head to Wilbury & Sons or Grape and Grain on Station St.

Pre-game: Ferris wheel, Chery car display, CMC Invest coffee cart, Westinghouse 'Happy to Help' mini kitchen giving away free chicken and vegetarian pies, arts and crafts, face-painting, Southside Market Place featuring local vendors, STK inflatable hand ball and mini-goals, Linton Street Café, Red Rooster at the RSEA Park Kiosk, Strawberry Fondu, Hot Dog Car, Tornado Potatoes, and Mr.'s Macs Pies

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, Saints Play mini-game

Three-quarter time: CMC 'Kick Your Investment Goals' game

Post-match: Ball giveaways

Fremantle v Adelaide at Fremantle Oval, Sunday September 8 at 3.05pm AWST

Player's pre-game pick: Airlie Runnalls enjoys a post-game feed at Emily Taylor Bar & Kitchen just next to Fremantle Oval, while Makaela Tuhkaraina loves a good ol' southern boot scoot and feed at Honky Tonk.

Pre-game: DJ, air-brush tattoos, sensory bags, glitter station, live music, WASAMBA carnival drummers, free popcorn, BYO chip bag - $10 to fill with toppings, ice cream truck, donut truck, coffee van, dumplings, chips on a stick, CUB pop-up bar, South Fremantle Club bar, Bankwest Sea Container for Merch store, Bankwest Buddies, TABtouch starting 21, and dance cam

Quarter-time: Live music

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, live music, and dance cam

Three-quarter time: TBC

Post-match: Ball giveaways