NINETY-SIX local clubs and community umpire associations have successfully applied to share in a total of $250,000 to go towards junior and youth girls football uniforms.
The announcement confirms distribution of funding for a new grants opportunity launched earlier this year by the AFL – the Junior and Youth Girls Uniform Grant Program – which is proudly supported by Fanatics, a global digital sports platform.
The program was established to foster inclusion by allocating funding towards new uniforms for junior and youth girls in community football.
Of the 96 successful recipients across the country, 89 are clubs and seven are umpire associations.
>>>FULL LIST OF RECIPIENTS BELOW
Each club and umpire association could apply for grants of up to $3,000. Funding will go towards replacing white shorts with a suitable alternative for junior and youth girls team as well as purchasing appropriate playing or umpiring uniforms that are made specifically for girls.
AFL General Manager, Game Development, Madeline Penny, said: "Congratulations to the clubs and umpire associations who are successful recipients of this funding for the Junior and Youth Girls Uniform Grant Program, which supports the incredible growth we've seen in Australian Rules Football for girls.
"There are more than 3,300 football teams for women and girls around the country. By comparison, there were around 600 teams in 2015, less than a decade ago, which shows how far the game has come for women and girls since the inception of NAB AFLW in 2017.
"Ensuring girls have access to suitable uniforms helps to create welcoming and inclusive environments that promote enjoyment and participation."
Tyler Emsden, Director of Business Development, Australia and New Zealand, said: "We are extremely proud to support this programme, and to play our part in removing the barriers to participation in sport for young women across Australia, whether playing or umpiring. Women and girls face a number of additional challenges when trying to take part in the sports they love, and it is critical that, at all levels of the game, these barriers are removed wherever possible to ensure young women have a level playing field.
"We are committed to ensuring that all, both on and off the pitch, can further their love of sport, and we are delighted to support the AFL in making this important initiative happen."
This year, participation for girls playing junior community football (8-12 years) is up six per cent on 2023, while youth (13-17 years) girls participation is up four per cent year-on-year.
Fanatics' support of the program is part of a 10-year partnership with the AFL, which was announced in 2023.
To find out more about grant opportunities for women and girls in football, click here.
AFL JUNIOR AND YOUTH GIRLS UNIFORM GRANT PROGRAM 2024 RECIPIENT CLUBS AND UMPIRE ASSOCIATIONS
NSW/ACT
- AFL Sydney Umpires (NSWAFUA)
- Bathurst Bushrangers ARFC
- Cardiff Hawks Junior AFL
- Eastlake Demons Juniors
- Lake Macquarie Australian Football Club
- Leichhardt Cygnets Junior Australian Football Club
- Newtown Junior Australian Football Club
- North Coffs Australian Football Club Inc.
- Pennant Hills Junior Australian Football Club
- Penshurst RSL Panthers JAFC
- Ramsgate Rams JAFC
- Singleton Roosters AFC
- Terrigal Avoca Football Club
- Wentworth Place Titans Sports Club
NT
- AFL Central Australia Umpires’ Association
- Pint Football Club
- Rovers Football Club
- Wanderers Football Club
QLD
- Bribie Island Junior AFL Club
- Brothers Australian Football Club
- Greenbank Giants AFC
- Hermit Park Football Club
- Ipswich Eagles A.F.C.
- Mount Gravatt AFC
- Mountain Creek Juniors AFC
- Noosa Tigers Australian Football Club
- Ormeau Bulldogs AFC
- Pacific Pines AFC
- Rockhampton Panthers AFC
- Sandgate Hawks Sporting Club
- Wynnum Vikings Australian Football & Sporting Club
SA
- Angle Vale Football and Netball Club
- Barossa Districts Football and Netball Club
- Golden Grove Football Club
- Macclesfield Football Club
- Morphettville Park Football Club
- Nuriootpa Rover Football Club
- Plympton Sporting & Recreation Club
- SMOSH West Lakes Junior Football Club
- Tanunda Football Club
- Willaston Football Club
TAS
- Brighton Junior Football Club
- Circular Head Football Club
- Claremont Junior Football Club
- Devonport Football Club
- Glenorchy District Football Club
- New Norfolk Junior Football Club
- North Hobart Junior Football Club
- North West Umpires Association (NWUA)
- Northern Tasmanian Football Umpires Association
VIC
- Albion Football Club Sports Club
- Armstrong Creek Junior Football Club
- Ballarat Football Netball Club
- Bannockburn Football & Netball Club
- Berwick Springs Junior Football Club
- Beverley Hills Junior Football Club
- Cardinia Tigers Junior Football Club
- Carrum Downs Junior Football Club
- Cavendish Football Netball Club
- Clyde Football Club
- Dalyston Football Club
- East Geelong Football and Netball Club
- Echuca United Football Netball Club
- Essendon District Football League
- Fitzroy Junior Football Club
- Gisborne Rookies Junior Football Netball Club
- Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association
- Hampton Rovers Junior Football Club
- Hillside Football Club
- Kew Rovers Football Club
- Kyneton Football Netball Club
- Lancefield Junior Football Netball Club
- Leongatha Junior Football Club
- Merbein Football Netball Club
- Morwell Junior Football Club
- North Albury Junior Football Club
- North Ballarat Football Netball Club
- Port Melbourne Colts Junior Football Club
- Research Junior Football Club
- St Francis Junior Football Club
- Strathmore Football Club
- Upper Ferntree Gully Junior Football Club
- Werribee Districts Football Club
- White Hills Junior Football Club
- Whitehorse Colts Junior Football Club
- Woori Yallock Junior Football Club
- Yarrambat Junior Football Club
WA
- Augusta Margaret River Hawks Football Club
- Great Northern Football League Umpires Association
- Hills Rangers Football Club
- Huntingdale Junior Football Club
- Kalamunda and Districts Junior Football Club
- Kingsway Junior Football Club
- Manning Rippers Football Club
- Royals Football and Sporting Club
- Yanchep Districts Junior Football Club