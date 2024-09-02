Under-10 players from North Hobart Junior Football Club with Tasmania Devils Girls representatives. Picture: North Hobart Junior Football Club Facebook

NINETY-SIX local clubs and community umpire associations have successfully applied to share in a total of $250,000 to go towards junior and youth girls football uniforms.

The announcement confirms distribution of funding for a new grants opportunity launched earlier this year by the AFL – the Junior and Youth Girls Uniform Grant Program – which is proudly supported by Fanatics, a global digital sports platform.

The program was established to foster inclusion by allocating funding towards new uniforms for junior and youth girls in community football.

Of the 96 successful recipients across the country, 89 are clubs and seven are umpire associations.

Each club and umpire association could apply for grants of up to $3,000. Funding will go towards replacing white shorts with a suitable alternative for junior and youth girls team as well as purchasing appropriate playing or umpiring uniforms that are made specifically for girls.

AFL General Manager, Game Development, Madeline Penny, said: "Congratulations to the clubs and umpire associations who are successful recipients of this funding for the Junior and Youth Girls Uniform Grant Program, which supports the incredible growth we've seen in Australian Rules Football for girls.

"There are more than 3,300 football teams for women and girls around the country. By comparison, there were around 600 teams in 2015, less than a decade ago, which shows how far the game has come for women and girls since the inception of NAB AFLW in 2017.

"Ensuring girls have access to suitable uniforms helps to create welcoming and inclusive environments that promote enjoyment and participation."

Tyler Emsden, Director of Business Development, Australia and New Zealand, said: "We are extremely proud to support this programme, and to play our part in removing the barriers to participation in sport for young women across Australia, whether playing or umpiring. Women and girls face a number of additional challenges when trying to take part in the sports they love, and it is critical that, at all levels of the game, these barriers are removed wherever possible to ensure young women have a level playing field.

"We are committed to ensuring that all, both on and off the pitch, can further their love of sport, and we are delighted to support the AFL in making this important initiative happen."

This year, participation for girls playing junior community football (8-12 years) is up six per cent on 2023, while youth (13-17 years) girls participation is up four per cent year-on-year.

Fanatics' support of the program is part of a 10-year partnership with the AFL, which was announced in 2023.

To find out more about grant opportunities for women and girls in football, click here.

AFL JUNIOR AND YOUTH GIRLS UNIFORM GRANT PROGRAM 2024 RECIPIENT CLUBS AND UMPIRE ASSOCIATIONS

NSW/ACT

AFL Sydney Umpires (NSWAFUA)

Bathurst Bushrangers ARFC

Cardiff Hawks Junior AFL

Eastlake Demons Juniors

Lake Macquarie Australian Football Club

Leichhardt Cygnets Junior Australian Football Club

Newtown Junior Australian Football Club

North Coffs Australian Football Club Inc.

Pennant Hills Junior Australian Football Club

Penshurst RSL Panthers JAFC

Ramsgate Rams JAFC

Singleton Roosters AFC

Terrigal Avoca Football Club

Wentworth Place Titans Sports Club

NT

AFL Central Australia Umpires’ Association

Pint Football Club

Rovers Football Club

Wanderers Football Club

QLD

Bribie Island Junior AFL Club

Brothers Australian Football Club

Greenbank Giants AFC

Hermit Park Football Club

Ipswich Eagles A.F.C.

Mount Gravatt AFC

Mountain Creek Juniors AFC

Noosa Tigers Australian Football Club

Ormeau Bulldogs AFC

Pacific Pines AFC

Rockhampton Panthers AFC

Sandgate Hawks Sporting Club

Wynnum Vikings Australian Football & Sporting Club

SA

Angle Vale Football and Netball Club

Barossa Districts Football and Netball Club

Golden Grove Football Club

Macclesfield Football Club

Morphettville Park Football Club

Nuriootpa Rover Football Club

Plympton Sporting & Recreation Club

SMOSH West Lakes Junior Football Club

Tanunda Football Club

Willaston Football Club

TAS

Brighton Junior Football Club

Circular Head Football Club

Claremont Junior Football Club

Devonport Football Club

Glenorchy District Football Club

New Norfolk Junior Football Club

North Hobart Junior Football Club

North West Umpires Association (NWUA)

Northern Tasmanian Football Umpires Association

VIC

Albion Football Club Sports Club

Armstrong Creek Junior Football Club

Ballarat Football Netball Club

Bannockburn Football & Netball Club

Berwick Springs Junior Football Club

Beverley Hills Junior Football Club

Cardinia Tigers Junior Football Club

Carrum Downs Junior Football Club

Cavendish Football Netball Club

Clyde Football Club

Dalyston Football Club

East Geelong Football and Netball Club

Echuca United Football Netball Club

Essendon District Football League

Fitzroy Junior Football Club

Gisborne Rookies Junior Football Netball Club

Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association

Hampton Rovers Junior Football Club

Hillside Football Club

Kew Rovers Football Club

Kyneton Football Netball Club

Lancefield Junior Football Netball Club

Leongatha Junior Football Club

Merbein Football Netball Club

Morwell Junior Football Club

North Albury Junior Football Club

North Ballarat Football Netball Club

Port Melbourne Colts Junior Football Club

Research Junior Football Club

St Francis Junior Football Club

Strathmore Football Club

Upper Ferntree Gully Junior Football Club

Werribee Districts Football Club

White Hills Junior Football Club

Whitehorse Colts Junior Football Club

Woori Yallock Junior Football Club

Yarrambat Junior Football Club

WA