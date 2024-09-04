Sarah Hosking and co-host Sarah Rowe serve up a tasty blend of footy and pop culture in Tagged. Watch or listen NOW

Jess Hosking celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and Richmond at Mineral Resources Park in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

JESS Hosking is rejuvenated, reinvigorated and has a new lease on life.

Having been delisted by Richmond at the end of last season, Hosking was scooped up by West Coast as a delisted free agent and if week one is anything to go by, the 28-year-old could be one of the bargain pick-ups this season.

Hosking dazzled in her Eagles debut, booting two goals from 15 disposals in a scintillating performance that also included six marks and five tackles.

>> WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF TAGGED BELOW

Hosking told AFL.com.au's Tagged that she had rediscovered her love for the game since heading west.

"I think in the way that I played, you could just see that I was just having fun and enjoying myself," Hosking said on Tagged.

"That's something that in football I feel like I've lost a little bit over the last couple of years, I probably look back at some of the media scrutiny that I got, and it put me in a place that I wasn't overly happy outside of football and struggled coming in to football."

Learn More 30:43

Hosking's 2023 season was plagued by an ankle injury, restricting her to just three matches in what ultimately proved to be her final year in the yellow and black.

After being axed from Punt Road, said she wasn't sure if she'd ever play at the top level again.

"I forget that I finished last season off the back of a major injury and having major surgery, but also being delisted. I hit a point where I didn't know if I was going to be playing footy again," Hosking said.

But the Eagles opportunity has provided Hosking with a fresh start.

"I think this off-season has been about enjoying footy and coming back to the moment of the fact that I'm playing AFLW and have the chance to do that, it was awesome, it was nice to run out and enjoy myself, have some fun and celebrate with my new teammates," Hosking said.

Learn More 00:39

The Eagles also secured a new coach over the off-season, appointing AFLW icon Daisy Pearce as their head coach.

Hosking said Pearce's ability to build relationships and make every single person feel valued will hold her in good stead as she embarks on her head coaching career.

"Daisy's coaching style, she has an ability to bring people together and make every player feel valued," Hosking said.

"In AFLW and especially for women, they just want to feel valued when they're playing … 'Dais' has an innate ability to get a message across to all different learning styles.

"I think coming off the back of playing ... she still has that knowledge of what it's like to be a player and what it feels like and what you want as a player. She has an ability to connect not only the players, but the staff as well."

The Daisy Pearce-era got off to a flying start in week one, as the Eagles held on against Hosking's former side, Richmond, to give the club the dream start as they usher in a new era.

Pearce's side will look to make it two wins from two matches when they host an injury-depleted Essendon outfit at Mineral Resources Park on Saturday.

In fresh episodes of Tagged every Tuesday, co-hosts Sarah Hosking and Sarah Rowe will tackle everything from pop culture to the latest footy news.

This week's episode also includes:

'Hosko' has a "challenging" time calling West Coast v Richmond

An in-form Jess Hosking reflects on being delisted, media scrutiny, her career-defining comeback game and coach Daisy Pearce's debut match.

We go behind the scenes for THAT Collingwood v Sydney fight

"The thing that let us down…" the duo discuss inaccuracy in front of goal

'Rowey' and 'Hosko' put the fun in fuel as they reveal their pre and post-game snacks

We celebrate the Bulldogs' upcoming date with the MCG

You can watch Tagged every Tuesday on AFL.com.au and the AFLW and the AFL Live Official apps, and listen to the podcast on your preferred platforms on the same day.