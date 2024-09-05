The teams are in for week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

Brianna Davey, Emma Swanson and Elle Bennetts. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD captain Brianna Davey, West Coast skipper Emma Swanson, and veteran Bulldog Elle Bennetts headline the list of inclusions for week two of the NAB AFLW season.

Davey will make her return from an off-season ankle reconstruction, after missing the season opener against the Swans last Friday. She comes in alongside defender Selena Karlson, forward Eleri Morris, and debutant Amber Schutte as the club is stretched for available players.

Muireann Atkinson (concussion), Imogen Evans (hamstring), and Annie Lee (knee) all come out of the side, as does Tarni White (suspension). The club has named VFLW duo Jordan Ivey and Sarah Ingram as emergencies to reach the minimum 24 available players.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

For the Eagles, Swanson will play her first game for the season after a groin injury kept her out of the side's week one win. Ruck Sarah Lakay has been named for her first game since round two last season due to a back injury, and replacement signing Jayme Harken will make her AFLW debut.

Bella Lewis has overcome a knee concern to be named in the Eagles' side.

Jacqui Vogt, Lily-Rose Williamson, and Ash Van Loon come in for the Bombers, who will be without co-captain Bonnie Toogood (knee), Amber Clarke (concussion), and Ellyse Gamble (suspension).

Learn More 23:44

Port Adelaide will head unchanged into Friday's MCG clash with the Western Bulldogs, while the Dogs will welcome back Bennetts on her birthday for her first game since injuring her ACL in round one last year. Recruit Ellie Gavalas has been dropped.

Georgia Campbell replaces Tayla Harris in Melbourne's side, with the latter ruled out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. Former Eagle Shanae Davison (broken wrist) has been replaced in Brisbane's side with her fellow recruit from WA in Eleanor Hartill, who will play her first for the club.

Hawthorn has made just the one change, welcoming Hayley McLaughlin for her AFLW debut in lieu of Laura Elliott.

Tessa Lavey and Sarah Hosking headline an extended bench for Richmond's clash with Greater Western Sydney on Sunday. Meanwhile Adelaide forward Caitlin Gould has overcome a quad concern to be named in the club's extended squad.

North Melbourne star Jenna Bruton has also been named in the club's squad for Sunday's match against Geelong, with Alice O'Loughlin (suspension) the only confirmed out.

Lara Hausegger will also make her debut for Sydney on Sunday, with Maddy Collier unavailable due to concussion.

Friday, September 6

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 4.30pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Bennetts

Out: E.Gavalas (omitted)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Saturday, September 7

Melbourne v Brisbane at Casey Fields, 11.05am AEST

MELBOURNE

In: G.Campbell

Out: T.Harris (shoulder)

BRISBANE

In: E.Hartill (club debut)

Out: S.Davison (wrist)

West Coast v Essendon at Mineral Resources Park, 11.05am AWST

WEST COAST

In: E.Swanson, S.Lakay, J.Harken (debut)

Out: E.Gooch (omitted), V.Simmons (omitted), T.Lyons (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: L.Williamson, J.Vogt, A.Van Loon

Out: E.Gamble (suspension), A.Clarke (concussion), B.Toogood (knee)

Collingwood v Hawthorn at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: In: S.Karlson, B.Davey, A.Schutte (debut), E.Morris

Out: M.Atkinson (concussion), T.White (suspension), I.Evans (hamstring), A.Lee (knee)

HAWTHORN

In: H.McLaughlin (debut)

Out: L.Elliott (omitted)

Sunday, September 8

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney at Swinburne Centre, 1.05pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Lavey, S.Hosking, C.Wicksteed, M.Ford, I.Bacon

Out: J.Woods (omitted), S.Reid (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Murphy, C.Miller, A.Newman

Out: Nil



Gold Coast v Carlton at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 1.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: K.Fullerton, L.McConville, V.Saad

Out: Nil

CARLTON

In: M.Anthony, T.Brown, M.Robertson

Out: Nil

North Melbourne v Geelong at Arden Street, 3.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Bruton, L.McGrath, Z.Savarirayan, L.Burke

Out: A.O'Loughlin (suspension)

GEELONG

In: Ab.McDonald, B.Plummer, C.Mason

Out: Nil

St Kilda v Sydney at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: N.Exon, M.Boyd, N.Plane

Out: Nil

SYDNEY

In: L.Hausseger (debut), J.O'Sullivan, H.Cooper, B.Smith

Out: M.Collier (concussion)

Fremantle v Adelaide at Fremantle Oval, 3.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: G.Biedenweg-Webster, S.Verrier, A.Hetherington

Out: Nil

ADELAIDE

In: C.Gould, H.Munyard, B.Smith

Out: Nil