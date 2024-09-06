Port Adelaide shows no mercy as it records a 40-point win over the Western Bulldogs

Kirsty Lamb celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at the MCG in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide has recorded its first win of the season with a dominant 40-point victory over the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on Friday night.

The Power's Julia Teakle had a night out on the hallowed turf, kicking a career-best four goals in her side's 7.4 (46) to 0.6 (6) win in the opening game of week two.

It was all Port Adelaide from the first bounce, with the Power's opening two goals coming within the first five minutes of the game.

Ironically, it was former Bulldogs vice-captain and now Power forward Kirsty Lamb who kicked the first goal of the match off her trusty left boot, before Teakle followed up shortly after with her side's second major.

The Bulldogs re-grouped and gathered momentum in the latter stages of the first quarter, finishing with three more inside 50s than their opponents despite nothing to show on the scoreboard for their efforts.

Former Bulldogs captain Ellie Blackburn was in everything as she attempted to lift her team in the second term, but it was to no avail with the Power kicking the next two goals, again through the dangerous Teakle.

Port went into half-time with a 23-point lead, and didn't let up after the main break.

In a physical start to the second half, two huge contests resulted in injuries to key personnel for both teams.

Bulldog Blackburn copped a knock to her ribs from Power defender Ebony O'Dea, and while she took a while to get back on her feet, the former Dogs skipper was able to play out the game.

Moments later, Port captain Janelle Cuthbertson injured her left knee in a marking contest.

Cuthbertson grabbed her already-strapped knee after landing awkwardly and was immediately helped from the ground by trainers before being ruled out of the rest of the match.

The Power's forwards continued to hit the scoreboard with ease, with Teakle kicking her fourth, Lamb her second and Gemma Houghton her first in a dominant second half.

While the Bulldogs continued to fight in the final term, keeping the Power goalless, it was another dire day for Tamara Hyett's Bulldogs who finished goalless and after kicking just one goal last week against Greater Western Sydney.

Skipper's injury concern

New Port Adelaide captain Janelle Cuthbertson left the ground in the third quarter with a serious injury to her left knee. Cuthbertson was unable to return to the game and was visibly upset post-match, with coach Lauren Arnell saying after the game that the injury "doesn't look great". Arnell said there were concerns that the 34-year-old may have suffered an ACL injury, but the club will wait on scans to determine the extent of the injury.

Janelle Cuthbertson on the bench during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at the MCG in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Power-ful forwards

Port Adelaide's forward line looks dangerous. If it's not Ashleigh Saint, it's Julia Teakle. If it's not Teakle, it's Gemma Houghton. Add Kirsty Lamb to the mix, and these forwards are going to be a handful for any team's defence. It was Teakle's night on Friday night at the MCG, but you can see this group sharing the load all season.

Lamb serves it up to old side

Power recruit Kirsty Lamb was impressive against her former side, with two goals and nine disposals. The 30-year-old, who made the difficult decision to leave the Bulldogs at the end of last season to join the club she grew up supporting, came up against her old teammates for the first time and reminded them of the influence she can have on a game. Lamb is playing a new role at the Power as a small forward, applying pressure, contest and goals to the mix.

Up next

Port Adelaide hosts Fremantle next Saturday afternoon at Alberton Oval, whilst the Bulldogs will continue to search for their first win when they take on West Coast at Whitten Oval next Thursday night.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.6 (6)

PORT ADELAIDE 2.1 4.1 7.3 7.4 (46)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Port Adelaide: Teakle 4, Lamb 2, Houghton

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Blackburn, Pritchard, Georgostathis, Edmonds, Wilcox

Port Adelaide: Teakle, Moloney, Dowrick, Lamb, Houghton

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Port Adelaide: Cuthbertson (knee)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at the MCG