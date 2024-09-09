Beth Schilling has been named the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for week two

Beth Schilling in action during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast Eagles defender Beth Schilling has been named the Week Two Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee after collecting a game-high seven marks, 11 intercept possessions, and three tackles at Mineral Resources Park on Saturday.

The 20-year-old also had 14 disposals (seven contested), six intercept marks, and two inside 50s in her side's 16-point loss to Essendon, earning her five votes in the AFLCA AFLW Champion Player of the Year award.

Schilling stood up in the absence of Eagles key defender Sophie McDonald, who missed this week due to injury.

Senior coach Daisy Pearce praised Schilling's strong one-on-one performances and her key role in defense, crediting her hard work and growing confidence.

"[Schilling's] one-on-ones today were pretty incredible, and her development has been exciting,” Pearce said.

“Someone as physical and competitive as her, who reads the ball really well in the air, in Soph McDonald’s absence, she’s been able to really play a big role down back.

Learn More 01:14

“She’s worked really hard, and I think just the confidence factor of coaches really backing her in and playing her to her strengths has been important, she’s coming along nicely.”

It was Schilling's ninth game since making her debut for the Eagles in Round Nine of 2022 Season Six, overcoming an unfortunate run of injuries across her first three seasons.

West Coast drafted Schilling with pick 24 in the 2021 AFLW Draft after she impressed recruiters playing for Peel Thunder in the WAFLW.

Schilling also played junior footy with Marist and senior community footy with Carey Park.

2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Week one: Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

Week two: Beth Schilling (West Coast)