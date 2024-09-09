The Match Review findings from week two of the AFLW season are in

Ebony O’Dea is tackled by Maggie Gorham during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's Ebony O'Dea has been fined for a late hit on Western Bulldogs star Ellie Blackburn.

O'Dea collected Blackburn late during the Power's win over the Bulldogs at the MCG on Friday.

The Match Review Officer charged O'Dea with rough conduct, grading the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and body contact, leading to a $400 fine, which can be reduced to $250 with an early plea.

There were no suspensions from week two of the AFLW season.

O'Dea was one of seven players fined.

Eliza McNamara, Lauren Bella, Mia King, Tahlia Randall, Julie O'Sullivan and Rachelle Martin were the other players fined.