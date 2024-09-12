All the action from Thursday night's AFLW match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast

Alice Edmonds in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Mission Whitten Oval in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COULD this be the week the Western Bulldogs notch their first win of the 2024 NAB AFLW season?

The Bulldogs return to their spiritual home of Mission Whitten Oval on Thursday night for the first time this season, and will host the Eagles.

BULLDOGS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

It's been a rough start to the season, with the Dogs losing both of their matches so far, but the Eagles also lost last week and could be vulnerable.

No.1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner has been managed, while Octavia Di Donato will play her first AFLW match for West Coast.