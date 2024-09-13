All the action from Friday night's AFLW match between Brisbane and Collingwood

Follow it LIVE: Brisbane v Collingwood from 5.05pm AEST. Picture: AFL Media

REIGNING premier Brisbane will be out to continue its flag defence when it takes on Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena on Friday evening.

After a shaky start, the Lions were back on the winners list last week against Melbourne after a dominant display.

LIONS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

The Magpies are still seeking their first win of the season, after falling short against Sydney and Hawthorn in their first two matches of the season.

Ally Anderson is the player to watch for the Lions after she racked up a competition-record 43 disposals last week against the Demons.