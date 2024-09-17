The teams are in for Wednesday's week four AFLW match

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Shannon Campbell, Ellie Gavalas. Pictures: AFL Photos

TAM HYETT has made a swathe of changes ahead of the winless Bulldogs' clash with reigning premier Brisbane on Wednesday.

Former North Melbourne midfielder Ellie Gavalas has earned a reprieve, named for her first game since week one's loss to Greater Western Sydney in place of an injured Ellie Blackburn.

It will be the Bulldogs' first ever game without Blackburn, after the star midfielder was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a foot injury, while Analea McKee and Brianna McFarlane have both been dropped for the game against their old side.

Kate Lutkins has also been listed as an emergency after being rested last week.

Curiously, Bulldogs No.1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner has been named as an emergency, after being managed last week.

Small defender Elisabeth Georgostathis has also been managed ahead of the Dogs' short turnaround to Sunday's game against Collingwood.

Replacement signing Kaylee Kimber will make her Dogs debut, after three games over two seasons with Gold Coast, and a strong off season in which she won a QAFLW premiership with the Southport Sharks and was named best on ground.

Brisbane has named a second debutant in as many weeks, with Academy product Evie Long earning her first guernsey, following on from Sophie Peters last week.

Long comes in for defensive stalwart Shannon Campbell who has been managed ahead of the club's mid-week footy stint in which it will travel to Perth for a Sunday game against West Coast.

Wednesday, September 18

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs at Brighton Homes Arena, 7.15pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: E.Long (debut)

Out: S.Campbell (managed)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: C.Buttifant, K.Kimber (club debut), H.Woodley, E.Gavalas

Out: E.Georgostathis (managed), A.McKee (omitted), E.Blackburn (foot), B.McFarlane (omitted)