More than 70 young female footballers took part in a session with elite-level stars Dana Hooker, Bella Lewis and Harley Reid last month

A young player in action at the Toyota AFL Super Clinic at Ernest Johnson Reserve in Perth in August 2024. Picture: Supplied

WEST COAST guns Harley Reid, Dana Hooker and Bella Lewis were among the stars on hand to inspire the next generation of women's footballers at the Toyota AFLW Super Clinic last month.

More than 70 young female footballers soaked up tips and tricks from former No.1 draft pick Reid, AFLW great Hooker and 2021 Eagles AFLW club champion Lewis at Ernest Johnson Oval in Perth.

West Coast premiership star and former captain Shannon Hurn was also on hand to pass on his knowledge, as was young Eagles AFLW star Charlie Thomas.

Hooker, Lewis, Thomas, Reid and Hurn took part in a panel discussion with the youngsters, after which the attendees split into their four local clubs – Mt Lawley Inglewood JFC, South Perth Junior Football Club, Perth Saints FC, and Whitford FC – to take part in a clinic designed and led by Hurn.

Reid took charge of goalkicking, Hooker led the handball drills, Lewis guided the youngsters on their tackling technique and Thomas worked on groundballs and marking.

A young player practises goalkicking under Harley Reid's watchful eye at the Toyota AFL Super Clinic at Ernest Johnson Reserve in Perth in August 2024. Picture: Supplied

Thomas said it was inspiring to be involved with so many enthusiastic young female footballers.

"It was really good to see so many young girls getting around and involved in footy at the Toyota AFLW Super Clinic. It's awesome to be able to inspire the next generation of AFLW talent," she said.

Her Eagles AFLW teammate Lewis echoed those sentiments.

We don't underestimate the privilege of the impact we have on young girls in the early journey of their footy career. It was so fun to integrate ourselves with them, laugh, join in on the drills and spend time getting to know them. The more and more we can spread our platform, the more the game will grow, and Toyota has given us an incredible opportunity to do this."

Young players in action at the Toyota AFL Super Clinic at Ernest Johnson Reserve in Perth in August 2024. Picture: Supplied

All participants received a gift bag with a mini Sherrin football for the players to sign, and a $100 rebel gift voucher to boost their sporting performance.

Mt Lawley Inglewood JFC girls coordinator Erin Tyers expressed thanks on behalf of her club.

"Ball skills with Charli, Bella and Dana, tackling with Shannon and kicking with Harley - what an experience! It was a very well planned & organised event.

"The girls have spoken about wanting to be more involved with the AFLW players and games - if there's ever an event during that season we'd happily be involved! Thanks again to Toyota and the Good For Footy Raffle."