All the action from Friday night's AFLW clash between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide

Follow it LIVE: North Melbourne v Port Adelaide from 5.05pm AEST. Picture: AFL Media

NORTH Melbourne will be out to re-assert itself as an AFLW force to be reckoned with when it hosts Port Adelaide on Friday evening.

The Kangaroos established themselves as the team to beat in week one, and will be looking to solidify their standing on the ladder after a massive win over Melbourne last week.

KANGAROOS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

Despite recording just one win so far in 2024, the Power have shown signs of improvement, matching it with Adelaide in the Showdown and putting in a competitive performance against Fremantle last week.

Power key forward Julia Teakle is in fine form, kicking seven goals in her three goals so far this season.