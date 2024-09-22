All the action from Sunday's AFLW week four matches

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs

THE COMPETITION'S two winless sides meet on Sunday afternoon, with one of the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood in line to record their first win of the season.

It's the second match this week for both sides, with the Dogs valiant in defeat against reigning premier Brisbane on Wednesday night, and Collingwood defeated by West Coast on Tuesday.

Both sides have had a tight turnaround, with the Pies to play without injured duo Bri Davey and Brit Bonnici.

The Dogs will also be without Ellie Blackburn, who has been ruled out of the season after suffering a foot injury during week three.

The two New South Wales sides face off against each other on Sunday afternoon in the Sydney Derby, with Sydney and Greater Western Sydney to play in the third AFLW game of the day.

The Swans failed to fire last week against the Tigers, while the Giants faded late to draw with the Suns.

Veteran Nic Barr has been ruled out of the Giants' side with a hamstring injury, while Izzy Huntington returns after being a late out last week due to knee soreness.

Fresh off winning two games in a row for the first time in its AFLW history, West Coast faces a tough challenge when it faces Brisbane in the last of Sunday's AFLW matches.

The Lions flexed their muscles on Wednesday night against the Bulldogs, but errant kicking will have Craig Starcevich's players feeling like they left plenty of goals out there.

Dakota Davidson returns after being a very late out from the Dogs' clash with illness.

