For the second week in a row Fremantle has come from behind, this time running down a four-goal deficit to beat Melbourne

Hayley Miller celebrates during the AFLW round 4 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE mounted a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback to secure a thrilling six-point win against Melbourne on Saturday, with Irish star Aisling McCarthy converting after the siren to give her team a memorable win.

McCarthy was awarded a free kick inside 50 moments before the siren sounded at Fremantle Oval and lined up from 30m on the angle with scores level, giving the Dockers their second straight comeback triumph as the ball sailed through for a goal.

The former Eagle's goal gave the Dockers their first lead for the match and prompted wild celebrations after they came from 18 points down at three-quarter time to win 7.5 (47) to 6.5 (41) with the aid of a fourth-quarter breeze.

The win could come at a significant cost, however, after Freo star Aine Tighe went down with a knee injury early in the first quarter, with the important goalkicker sent for scans on Saturday. The Dockers had no update on the setback immediately post-game, with hopes that Tighe had avoided a third ruptured ACL.

It was heartbreak for the Demons, who had appeared on track to steady their season at 2-2 after playing the better football for three quarters. They were dominated in the final term, however, and failed to score as the ball was camped in the Dockers' front half.

Gabby O'Sullivan was Fremantle's star, playing in the front half and kicking a game-high three goals to make the win possible, including a gem from 45m on the run that cut the fourth-quarter margin to four points.

Injury-replacement player Gabby Biedenweg-Webster and veteran Ebony Antonio also converted free kicks inside 50 in the final term to make the win possible after the Demons had led by as much as 22 points in the second quarter.

Talented midfielder Eliza McNamara (30 disposals) was supreme for the Demons, while Sinead Goldrick (21 and a goal) was prominent when the team had momentum.

The Demons' goalkicking radar was finely tuned in the first quarter, kicking four of the first five goals as they dominated possession and forward entries and took control of a strong breeze.

They neutralised the Dockers' clearance strength and linked up expertly through the midfield with quick handballs that caught their opponents on the back foot, establishing a 17-point lead at the first break.

It was Freo's turn to take advantage of the conditions in the second term, but they couldn't play with the same efficiency as Tighe's absence inside 50 became more apparent.

Georgia Gall extended the Demons' lead to 22 points with an early goal from a set shot before the Dockers kicked 0.4, finally breaking through for a goal when O'Sullivan was rewarded a holding the ball free kick inside 50 with three seconds to play in the half.

Another free kick inside 50 for O'Sullivan to start the second half made it back-to-back goals for Fremantle as it tried to work back into the game and pressed forward more frequently.

Again, however, the polish going inside 50 was poor and the Dockers were left further behind when Goldrick earned a free kick for a dangerous tackle against Dana East and a 50m penalty was paid for breaching the protected area.

It left Melbourne 18 points clear at the last change, which looked likely to be a big enough buffer to hold off Fremantle, but the home side flicked into a more attacking mode and secured a memorable win.

Dockers sweat on Tighe injury

Fremantle star Aine Tighe was sent for scans following Saturday's clash after going down innocuously during the first quarter with an apparent knee injury. The tall forward, who was crucial to the Dockers' comeback win against Port Adelaide last week, suffered back-to-back ACL injuries before making her 2022 debut, and would be a significant loss if she has suffered another long-term setback. The new injury was to Tighe's right knee, rather than the left knee she has previously been operated on, with the Dockers unaware of the severity following the match on Saturday.

O'Sullivan the star

Awarded life membership of Fremantle on Wednesday night, O'Sullivan made it an even bigger week when she played the key role in Saturday's win. The 30-year-old inaugural Docker has played everywhere but was used as a forward-half weapon against the Dees, using her forward craft and pressure skills to kick key goals either side of half time.-A fiercely competitive star, it's little wonder she was front and centre in another comeback win.

Gabby O'Sullivan celebrates during the AFLW Round 4 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Next up

The Dockers have a six-day break before taking on St Kilda at RSEA Park next Friday in the first leg of a two-game road trip that also includes a clash against Geelong the following Tuesday. The Demons will also be in action next Friday, taking on Essendon at Windy Hill as they search for their second win of the season.

FREMANTLE 1.1 2.5 3.5 7.5 (47)

MELBOURNE 4.0 5.1 6.5 6.5 (41)

GOALS

Fremantle: O'Sullivan 3, Antonio, Biedenweg-Webster, McCarthy, Miller

Melbourne: Bannan, Gall, Goldrick, Hanks, Hore, Zanker

BEST

Fremantle: O'Sullivan, Miller, Strom, O'Driscoll, Newton, McCarthy

Melbourne: McNamara, Goldrick, Hore, Hanks, Chaplin

INJURIES

Fremantle: Tighe (knee)

Melbourne: Mackin (calf)

LATE CHANGES

Fremantle: Nil

Melbourne: Grace Beasley (knee) replaced in selected side by Grace Hill

Crowd: TBC at Fremantle Oval