GEELONG has received a boost ahead of its Thursday night crunch match against Hawthorn, with Georgie Prespakis declared fit to play.
The star midfielder has missed the past two games with a quad injury, an issue she was also battling at the end of pre-season.
Last match's debutant Caitlin Thorne makes way and has been named an emergency.
The Hawks have also made one change, with young key forward Bridie Hipwell coming out of the side.
Hipwell has been struggling with a lower leg issue, and the Hawks had indicated she may be managed over the mid-week footy period.
Tahlia Fellows has been named for her first game of the season.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Geelong sits 12th on the ladder, having scored a breakthrough victory over Gold Coast on the weekend to go with its draw against North Melbourne.
Hawthorn is in fifth with three wins, and is coming off a thumping success against St Kilda.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEST
GEELONG
In: G.Prespakis
Out: C.Thorne (omitted)
HAWTHORN
In: T.Fellows
Out: B.Hipwell (managed)