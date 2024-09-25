The teams are in for Thursday's AFLW match between Geelong and Hawthorn

Georgie Prespakis and Bridie Hipwell. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG has received a boost ahead of its Thursday night crunch match against Hawthorn, with Georgie Prespakis declared fit to play.

The star midfielder has missed the past two games with a quad injury, an issue she was also battling at the end of pre-season.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Last match's debutant Caitlin Thorne makes way and has been named an emergency.

The Hawks have also made one change, with young key forward Bridie Hipwell coming out of the side.

Hipwell has been struggling with a lower leg issue, and the Hawks had indicated she may be managed over the mid-week footy period.

Tahlia Fellows has been named for her first game of the season.

Learn More 24:42

As of Wednesday afternoon, Geelong sits 12th on the ladder, having scored a breakthrough victory over Gold Coast on the weekend to go with its draw against North Melbourne.

Hawthorn is in fifth with three wins, and is coming off a thumping success against St Kilda.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

GEELONG

In: G.Prespakis

Out: C.Thorne (omitted)

HAWTHORN

In: T.Fellows

Out: B.Hipwell (managed)