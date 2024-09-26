The teams are in for the remainder of week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

Katie Brennan, Brit Bonnici and Ally Morphett. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND will be without in-form skipper Katie Brennan for its crunch match against North Melbourne, injury-ravaged Collingwood will welcome back Brit Bonnici and Mikala Cann, while Ally Morphett will return to boost Sydney.

Brennan is out of Sunday's match with an ankle injury – alongside Maddie Shevlin (ankle) – due to injury, with Poppy Kelly (wrist) and Molly Eastman among the possible inclusions.

Bonnici and Cann will be joined by debutant Georgia Clark, meaning Collingwood has now used all 30 players on its list, while top-up player Jordi Ivey holds on for another week.

After a hefty loss last week, St Kilda has made three unforced changes, bringing in Charlotte Simpson (illness), Ella Friend and Hannah Stuart (hamstring) for dropped trio Nat Plane, Maddie Boyd and Rene Caris.

Fremantle has made three changes, with Tunisha Kikoak making a timely return from a shoulder injury to replace Aine Tighe (ACL), while Phil Seth and Makaela Tuhakaraina have also been named.

Gold Coast has also swung the changes, dropping Laura McConville, Jordan Membrey and Kiara Bischa, while key back Katie Lynch has been managed.

Lucy Single returns from concussion, Maddy Brancatisano has been named for her first game of the season after a month-long ankle injury, Jac Dupuy has been recalled and Keely Fullerton will debut.

Sydney opted for four changes as it rotates through its squad. As reported earlier this week by AFL.com.au, Morphett will return as she manages an ongoing foot issue, joined by Lara Hausegger, Eliza Vale and Paige Sheppard.

Integral defender Brenna Tarrant, ruck Giselle Davies and Aimee Whelan have been managed, while former skipper Maddy Collier has been omitted.

Opponents the Western Bulldogs are unchanged after a breakthrough victory last week.

Essendon is unchanged, while injury-hit Melbourne has managed to cobble together a team of primary listed players after the return of Paxy Paxman (foot) and club debutant Lily Johnson.

Paxy Paxman marks the ball during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons have named former AFLW players Sarah D'Arcy and Sophie Casey as top-up players, having both played VFLW at Casey this year.

Adelaide will make at least one change in Friday's final teams after Brooke Smith broke her collarbone, with Abbie Ballard a chance to return from a torn ACL, while Brisbane has not yet made any alterations to its 21.

North Melbourne runner Lulu Pullar's comeback lasted one game, managed for the match against Richmond, with Jenna Bruton and Kate Shierlaw likely to return after a game off.

Alice O'Loughlin and Kate Shierlaw during the round four AFLW match between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Mission Whitten Oval, September 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast has bobbed back above the magic 24-player mark after Roxy Roux (hand), Abby Bushby (adductor) and Sasha Goranova (hamstring) were all named in the extended squad.

Carlton's Abbie McKay will miss against Port Adelaide after injuring a foot in Wednesday night's game, with Power midfielder Kirsty Lamb also sidelined with concussion symptoms.

It'll be at least one change for GWS, with Caitlin Miller the likely inclusion for suspended Mikayla Pauga.

Friday, September 27

Collingwood v Gold Coast at Swinburne Centre, 12.05pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Bonnici, M.Cann, G.Clark

Out: A.Schutte (injured), E.Fowler (omitted), E.Morris (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: L.Single, M.Brancatisano, J.Dupuy, K.Fullerton

Out: L.McConville (omitted), K.Lynch (managed), J.Membrey (omitted), K.Bischa (omitted)

Essendon v Melbourne at Windy Hill, 2.05pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: Nil

Out: Nil

MELBOURNE

In: L.Johnson, P.Paxman

Out: E.Zanker (knee), B.Mackin (calf)

St Kilda v Fremantle at RSEA Park, 4.05pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: H.Stuart, C.Simpson, E.Friend

Out: N.Plane (omitted), M.Boyd (omitted), R.Caris (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: T.Kikoak, P.Seth, M.Tuhakaraina

Out: J.Flynn (managed), A.Tighe (knee), G.O'Sullivan (suspension)

Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Nil

Out: Nil

SYDNEY

In: L.Hausegger, A.Morphett, E.Vale, P.Sheppard

Out: B.Tarrant (managed), M.Collier (omitted), G.Davies (managed), A.Whelan (managed)

Sunday, September 29

North Melbourne v Richmond at UTAS Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Bruton, K.Shierlaw, E.Shannon, L.McGrath

Out: L.Pullar (managed)

RICHMOND

In: P.Kelly, S.Reid, C.Ryan, M.Eastman, J.Woods

Out: M.Shevlin (ankle), K.Brennan (ankle)

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: F.Davies, C.Murphy, C.Miller, A.Bradfield

Out: M.Pauga (suspension)

WEST COAST

In: R.Roux, A.Bushby, S.Goranova, M.Webb

Out: S.McDonald (concussion)

Brisbane v Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: S.Peters, L.Yoshida-Martin, K.Lutkins

Out: Nil

ADELAIDE

In: D.Varnhagen, B.Boileau, A.Ballard, K.Kustermann

Out: B.Smith (collarbone)

Port Adelaide v Carlton at Alberton Oval, 4.35pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: A.Ballard, J.Stewart, O.Levicki, M.Keryk

Out: K.Lamb (concussion)

CARLTON

In: L.Beatty, G.Lawson-Tavan, J.Halfpenny, D.Finn

Out: A.McKay (foot)