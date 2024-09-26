She may have taken to AFLW life like a duck to water, but there's one big part of Australian culture that Aine McDonagh still doesn't trust

Aine McDonagh poses for a photo during Hawthorn's team photo day on July 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Irish-born forward Aine McDonagh, who has become a key part of Hawthorn's team.

From her opinion on chicken parmigiana to her biggest fear, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Aine than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Siobhan.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

It’s my godmother’s name.

What’s your hometown?

Moycullen, Galway, Ireland.

Aileen Gilroy (left) and Aine McDonagh pose for a photo with the Irish flag after a win during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

What’s your greatest fear?

Answering these questions.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I’m a compulsive liar.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak, I’ve never had a parma it looks gross.

What’s your coffee order?

I don’t drink coffee, it’s a placebo.

Dolphin or shark?

Sharks.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Don’t mix your darks with your whites.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Jimmy O’Neill’s.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Kempy [Ainslie Kemp].

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Mitch Cashion [list manager].

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Slick back bobbles ponytail.

Aine McDonagh celebrates a goal during week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Nah.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Winning the Under-14 All-Ireland Basketball comp.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Emily Bates.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

The Last Piece.

Recommend a movie or book.

Hot Rod.

