FROM face-painting to sausage sizzles, there's plenty to do at AFLW matches this week. And if you're keen for a bite to eat beforehand, this week's matches are right around the corner from some of the best food in Australia.
Check out what's happening at each AFLW match this week, plus a hot tip for grabbing a feed in the area.
Author's choice: Bottomless noodles at New Quarter into an AFLW game is my perfect idea of how to spend a Saturday.
Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, Tuesday, October 1, 7.15pm AEST
Sophie's local scoop: Pop into The Hot Chicken Project on Little Malop St for a pre or post-game feast of Nashville hot fried chicken.
CATS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats
Pre-game: Face-painting, sausage sizzle, Bulla ice cream giveaways, DJ, RECORD photobox, mascots, sensory zone, kids zone
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Hawthorn v Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 5.15pm AEST
Sophie's local scoop: Check out Rancho's Argentinian Steakhouse and Grill for a post-game feed.
HAWKS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats
Pre-game: Face-painting, inflatables, hair-stylist, Nature Valley giveaways, food trucks
Quarter-time: Mental Health break with Beyond Blue
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, choose your pump-up song
Three-quarter time: Nature Valley kicking comp
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Essendon v Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval, Wednesday, October 2, 7.15pm AEST
Sophie's local scoop: For some of the best Bánh Xèo (Vietnamese savory crépes) in Melbourne, head to nearby Bánh Xèo Tay Do, or try Bar Thyme for a post-match drink and snack - they even have a Wednesday $50 set menu.
BOMBERS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at IKON Park, Thursday, October 3, 7.15pm AEST
Sophie's local scoop: Grab dinner at Juanita Peaches in Brunswick before jumping on the tram for the quick journey down to IKON Park.
DEMONS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Adelaide v St Kilda at Norwood Oval, Friday, October 4, 7.15pm ACST
Sophie's local scoop: For some of the best pizza in Australia, check out 400 Gradi's Adelaide location, just around the corner from Norwood Oval.
CROWS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Arden Street Oval, Saturday, October 5, 1.05pm AEST
Sophie's local scoop: Pop into Austro Bakery for some of the best baked goods in Melbourne, just a block away from Arden St.
KANGAROOS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Richmond v Collingwood at the Swinburne Centre, Saturday, October 5, 3.05pm AEST
Sophie's local scoop: Nearby New Quarter has a $49 'non-stop noods' deal on weekends, which features unlimited noodles plus two snacks per person.
TIGERS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday, October 5, 5.05pm AEST
Sophie's local scoop: Cute wine bar Cosy Del's is tucked away just behind Mineral Resources Park, and has a rotating list of wines and northern Italian-inspired dishes.
EAGLES V POWER Full match coverage and stats
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Carlton v Brisbane at IKON Park, Saturday, October 5, 7.15pm ACST
Player's pick: Brooke Vickers is a fan of DOC Pizza on nearby Lygon St.
BLUES v LIONS Full match coverage and stats
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 12.05pm AEST
Sophie's local scoop: Grab a coffee and brekky from Elk Espresso in Broadbeach before heading to the game.
SUNS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Sydney v Geelong at Henson Park, Sunday, October 6, 3.05pm AEDT
Sophie's local scoop: Grab a pre-match coffee at Superfreak before wandering over to Henson Park.
SWANS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Fremantle v Hawthorn at Fremantle Oval, Sunday, October 6, 2.05pm AWST
Sophie's local scoop: Take a wander through Fremantle Markets before heading across to Fremantle Oval for the game.
DOCKERS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats
Pre-game: TBC
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: TBC
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone