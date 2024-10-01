There's plenty to do, see, and eat at AFLW matches this week

Gold Coast players run out onto the field during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

FROM face-painting to sausage sizzles, there's plenty to do at AFLW matches this week. And if you're keen for a bite to eat beforehand, this week's matches are right around the corner from some of the best food in Australia.

Check out what's happening at each AFLW match this week, plus a hot tip for grabbing a feed in the area.

Author's choice: Bottomless noodles at New Quarter into an AFLW game is my perfect idea of how to spend a Saturday.

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, Tuesday, October 1, 7.15pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Pop into The Hot Chicken Project on Little Malop St for a pre or post-game feast of Nashville hot fried chicken.

Pre-game: Face-painting, sausage sizzle, Bulla ice cream giveaways, DJ, RECORD photobox, mascots, sensory zone, kids zone

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Geelong supporters are seen during AFLW week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, Wednesday, October 2, 5.15pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Check out Rancho's Argentinian Steakhouse and Grill for a post-game feed.

Pre-game: Face-painting, inflatables, hair-stylist, Nature Valley giveaways, food trucks

Quarter-time: Mental Health break with Beyond Blue

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, choose your pump-up song

Three-quarter time: Nature Valley kicking comp

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Tilly Lucas-Rodd greets fans after a win during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval, Wednesday, October 2, 7.15pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: For some of the best Bánh Xèo (Vietnamese savory crépes) in Melbourne, head to nearby Bánh Xèo Tay Do, or try Bar Thyme for a post-match drink and snack - they even have a Wednesday $50 set menu.

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Steph Cain greets fans after a win during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at IKON Park, Thursday, October 3, 7.15pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Grab dinner at Juanita Peaches in Brunswick before jumping on the tram for the quick journey down to IKON Park.

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Sarah Lampard greets fans during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide v St Kilda at Norwood Oval, Friday, October 4, 7.15pm ACST

Sophie's local scoop: For some of the best pizza in Australia, check out 400 Gradi's Adelaide location, just around the corner from Norwood Oval.

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Maddi Newman celebrates a win with fans during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Arden Street Oval, Saturday, October 5, 1.05pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Pop into Austro Bakery for some of the best baked goods in Melbourne, just a block away from Arden St.

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Tahlia Randall greets fans during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v Collingwood at the Swinburne Centre, Saturday, October 5, 3.05pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Nearby New Quarter has a $49 'non-stop noods' deal on weekends, which features unlimited noodles plus two snacks per person.

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

A baby Tiger fan is seen during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday, October 5, 5.05pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Cute wine bar Cosy Del's is tucked away just behind Mineral Resources Park, and has a rotating list of wines and northern Italian-inspired dishes.

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Georgie Cleaver greets fans during week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v Brisbane at IKON Park, Saturday, October 5, 7.15pm ACST

Player's pick: Brooke Vickers is a fan of DOC Pizza on nearby Lygon St.

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Lulu Beatty greets fans during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 12.05pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Grab a coffee and brekky from Elk Espresso in Broadbeach before heading to the game.

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Gold Coast players celebrate a goal during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v Geelong at Henson Park, Sunday, October 6, 3.05pm AEDT

Sophie's local scoop: Grab a pre-match coffee at Superfreak before wandering over to Henson Park.

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

A general view of Henson Park during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Fremantle Oval, Sunday, October 6, 2.05pm AWST

Sophie's local scoop: Take a wander through Fremantle Markets before heading across to Fremantle Oval for the game.

Pre-game: TBC

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: TBC

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone