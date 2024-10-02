The teams are in for Thursday's week six AFLW match between Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney

Paxy Paxman, Meghan Gaffney, Sarah D'Arcy. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has had to name top-up player Sarah D'Arcy for Thursday evening's clash with Greater Western Sydney due to its extensive injury list.

D'Arcy, who played 47 games for Collingwood and Richmond, has been named to make her Melbourne debut, after a strong VFLW season at the Demons' affiliate Casey over the winter.

The Demons have also named draftee Delany Madigan to make her debut, after being selected with pick No.55 in the 2023 Telstra AFLW Draft. Madigan is a defender hailing from Montrose and the Eastern Ranges.

D'Arcy and Madigan replace Eliza McNamara and Paxy Paxman who are out with face and foot injuries, respectively.

More positively for Melbourne, small defender Shelley Heath has been named after a shoulder injury ended her day early against Essendon last week.

Meanwhile, the Giants have remained stable, with their only inclusion Meghan Gaffney, who comes in for Aliesha Newman who injured her knee in last Sunday's loss to West Coast.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: D.Madigan, S.D'Arcy

Out: E.McNamara (nose), P.Paxman (foot)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: M.Gaffney

Out: A.Newman (knee)