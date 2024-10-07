The Free Kick team runs through all the major issues ahead of week seven

Ebony Marinoff runs with the ball during Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINAL double gameweek is here.

Mel, Liam and Jono from the Free Kick team chat through week six and look ahead to the next week of games.

Plus, Liam stresses the importance of having Adelaide star Ebony Marinoff, who plays twice in week seven.

Plus, trade targets, captains and more.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0.00 – 14.49: Intro and shipping report

14.50 – 25.11: Trade or spade

25.12 – 1.02.38: Trade targets

1.02.39 – 1.06.10: Life beyond the double weeks

1.06.11 – 1.11.00: Captains

1.11.01 – 1.14.09: Trade plans

1.14.19 – 1.15.34: Outro

