The teams are in for Wednesday's week seven AFLW match

Rachelle Martin, Eliza McNamara and Teah Charlton. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE will regain crafty winger Eliza McNamara for its Wednesday evening clash with Adelaide, as she returns from a broken nose.

McNamara has been one of the Demons' most consistent players this year, leading the side for average disposals (20.0), tackles (6.2) and metres gained (342.0).

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

She replaces defender Delany Madigan, while top-up player Sarah D'Arcy has maintained her place in the side.

Adelaide has been forced to make a trio of changes, with Teah Charlton, Hannah Munyard, and Abbie Ballard all missing with injury.

Lily Tarlinton will make her AFLW debut in their absence, while both Taylah Levy and Rachelle Martin have been recalled after being managed last week.

Learn More 03:59

Wednesday, October 9

Adelaide v Melbourne at Norwood Oval, 7.15pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: T.Levy, R.Martin, L.Tarlinton

Out: T.Charlton (adductor), H.Munyard (foot), A.Ballard (knee)

MELBOURNE

In: E.McNamara

Out: D.Madigan (omitted)