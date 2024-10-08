Rachelle Martin, Eliza McNamara and Teah Charlton. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE will regain crafty winger Eliza McNamara for its Wednesday evening clash with Adelaide, as she returns from a broken nose.

McNamara has been one of the Demons' most consistent players this year, leading the side for average disposals (20.0), tackles (6.2) and metres gained (342.0).

She replaces defender Delany Madigan, while top-up player Sarah D'Arcy has maintained her place in the side.

Adelaide has been forced to make a trio of changes, with Teah CharltonHannah Munyard, and Abbie Ballard all missing with injury.

Lily Tarlinton will make her AFLW debut in their absence, while both Taylah Levy and Rachelle Martin have been recalled after being managed last week.

Wednesday, October 9

Adelaide v Melbourne at Norwood Oval, 7.15pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: T.Levy, R.Martin, L.Tarlinton
Out: T.Charlton (adductor), H.Munyard (foot), A.Ballard (knee)

MELBOURNE

In: E.McNamara
Out: D.Madigan (omitted)