The teams are in for Sunday's games in week seven of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

Eden Zanker, Montana Ham and Kate Shierlaw. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE CAVALRY is back for injury-riddled Melbourne, with important trio Eden Zanker, Olivia Purcell and Paxy Paxman returning from injury.

The Dees have been forced to play top-up players in recent matches, but have received a welcome boost for Sunday’s clash against St Kilda with 2023 equal-leading goalkicker Zanker, dual All-Australian Purcell and five-time All-Australian Paxman all overcoming their respective injuries.

Montana Ham has been named for Sydney’s game against North Melbourne after missing three matches with a foot injury, while the Roos have regained key spearhead Kate Shierlaw from an elbow injury.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Former No.1 pick Izzy Huntington returns for Greater Western Sydney after being managed last week, while Haneen Zreika will sit out the Giants’ Pride game against Adelaide due to personal reasons.

The Crows have regained Teah Charlton and Hannah Munyard from respective adductor and foot injuries, with Brooke Boileau and one-gamer Lily Tarlinton making way.

The Saints have regained important midfielder Liv Vesely after she was managed for Tuesday night’s match against the Giants, with Rene Caris replacing Emmelie Fielder in the ruck.

Learn More 06:28

Sunday, October 13

North Melbourne v Sydney at North Hobart Oval, 1.05pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: K.Shierlaw

Out: E.Shannon (omitted)

SYDNEY

In: M.Ham, H.Bullas, M.Beruldsen

Out: L.Gardiner (hand), L.Hausegger (omitted), S.Grunden (managed)

St Kilda v Melbourne at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEDT

ST KILDA

In: O.Vesely, R.Caris

Out: M.Boyd (omitted), E.Fiedler (managed)

MELBOURNE

In: O.Purcell, P.Paxman, E.Zanker

Out: G.Colvin (concussion), S.D'Arcy (omitted), L.Johnson (omitted)

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Henson Park, 5.05pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: I.Huntington, T.Evans

Out: H.Zreika (personal reason), A.Bradfield (injured)

ADELAIDE

In: T.Charlton, B.Tonon, H.Munyard

Out: A.Boyle-Carr (managed), B.Boileau (omitted), L.Tarlinton (omitted)