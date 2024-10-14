The match review is in for week seven's Sunday AFLW games

Niamh McLaughlin in action during the match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena in week seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast's Niamh McLaughlin has been hit with a one-match ban for her rough tackle on Brisbane's Sophie Conway during Sunday's QClash.

McLaughlin was cited for the second-quarter incident, with the match review officer grading the incident as careless, medium impact, and high contact, attracting the one-match ban.

Meanwhile, three other players copped fines during week seven.

Hawthorn's Ainslie Kemp (striking), Collingwood's Britt Bonnici (tripping) and Port Adelaide's Piper Window (carless contact with an umpire) slapped with a financial sanction.