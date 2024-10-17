FROM sausage sizzles to smoothie bikes, free chips to Fruchocs, there's plenty of fun to be had and food to enjoy at AFLW matches across the country during week eight.
Check out what's happening at each AFLW match this week, plus a hot tip for grabbing a feed in the area.
Author's choice: Can't go past a sausage sizzle in Geelong on Sunday.
Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, Thursday, October 17 at 7.15pm AEDT
Sophie's local scoop: Grab a pre-game wine and nibbles at Gerald's Bar on nearby Rathdowne St.
Pre-game: CUB Good Tides Activation with free chips offering
Quarter-time: Hyundai Race
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, Blues Bangers
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick
Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Alberton Oval, Friday, October 18 at 7.15pm ACDT
Player's pick: Matilda Scholz rates The Precinct at Alberton for a feed.
Pre-game: Food trucks, DJ in Pavillion, Precinct Village (drummers/flag-wavers, giant Pear inflatable, roaming Insta-frame, MG car, Derrimut’s, giveaways (trading cards, RAA, Fruchoc, teal glowsticks, PAFC flags), kids zone (teal inflatable, handball targets, face-painters, trading card giveaway, player signings, balloon artist, colouring in, bean bags/chill zone, teal light up LED furniture), Port Store slingshot giveaway, Thunda mascot entry
Quarter-time: KFC Bucket Catch
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, Superkick
Three-quarter time: Coles obstacle course
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick
Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday, October 19 at 1.05pm AEDT
Sophie's local scoop: Pick up a pre-game coffee from Commonfolk Frankston on Nepean Highway.
Pre-game: Face-painting, hair stylist, inflatables, Nature Valley giveaways, food trucks, coffee carts, merch stand, KFC DJ, KFC Bucket Catch
Quarter-time: DJ set, KFC Food Drop
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, choose your pump-up song
Three-quarter time: Nature Valley kicking comp
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick
Sydney v Gold Coast at Henson Park, Saturday, October 19 at 3.05pm AEDT
Sophie's local scoop: Enjoy a pint in the sun at the Vic On The Park, just around the corner from Henson Park.
Pre-game: Local breweries, food truck village, White Bay Boundary Bar, VW Chill on the Hill, Bing Lee Chill Zone, Fan Hub Chill Zone, kids bungee, local footy club BBQ
Quarter-time: Sweet Caroline sing-a-long
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, VW Clappers
Three-quarter time: Swans Kicking Challenge
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick
Melbourne v Richmond at Casey Fields, 5.05pm AEDT
Player's pick: Alyssa Bannan rates a pre-game stroll around Casey Fields lake.
Pre-game: Face-painting, MFC flag and poster hand outs, Medibank truck, Chemist Warehouse truck, trackless train, SEDA inflatables, Hertz cafe zone, Zurich Bubble House, Harvest Snaps giveaways, Melbourne quiz, fan cams
Quarter-time: Simon Says
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, Superkick, A-Dee alliteration game, 'Horns Up' cam
Three-quarter time: Egg and footy race
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick
West Coast v Fremantle at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Saturday, October 19 at 4.05pm AWST
Sophie's local scoop: Pop into the Garden Leederville on nearby Newcastle St for a post-match drink.
Pre-game: Food trucks, CUB Pop Up Bar, kids zone (kicking inflatable, handball targets, face painting, games, crafts, sign making, RAC virtual rescue experience, RAC inflatable handball game, airbrush tattoos, Birds of Prey – Meet Auzzie the Eagle, Mix 94 handball target), WCE merch marquee
Quarter-time: Interview at Kids Zone with RAC Rep
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: Mascot competition
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick
Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday, October 20 at 1.05pm AEDT
Sophie's local scoop: Grab a coffee from Coffee Cartel Brew Bar on Little Malop St before the game.
Pre-game: AFLW community sausage sizzle (supporting local AFL Barwon club), Ford vehicle display, Bulla ice-cream giveaways, kids zone (basketball hoops, colouring wall), sensory zone, Run4Geelong registration promo, face-painting, roaming mascots, Cats AFLW team posters, Cats AFLW player faces giveaways, photobox, fan cams, DJ in stands
Quarter-time: Cool Cats cam
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, 'Let it Go' cam
Three-quarter time: DJ in stands with fan cam
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick
Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, Sunday, October 20 at 3.05pm AEDT
Sophie's local scoop: Grab a pre-game sandwich from 3 Salamis just down Napier St from Windy Hill.
Pre-game: Food trucks, Maccas, Fujitsu inflatables, Liberty smoothie bikes, Toyota face-painting, Coles healthy kicks
Quarter-time: Best dancer fan cam
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: Fujitsu Flame
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick
Collingwood v Adelaide at Victoria Park, Sunday, October 20 at 5.05pm AEDT
Sophie's local scoop: Pop into the Lulie Tavern for a beer or cocktail on their rooftop and soak up the sunset.
Pre-game: Glitter artist, photobooth, Poof Doof (DJ truck, drag queens), Pride in Sport marquee, Sherrin Stand Bar, R.T Rush Bar, Good Tides Bar, food trucks, AIA Vitality Wellness zone, face-painting, merchandise stand, jump testing activation, kids zone (handball target, colouring in, reaction zone)
Quarter-time: 'Around the World' goalkicking competition
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: KFC Bucket Catch
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick