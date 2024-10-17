Sausage sizzles, drag queens, and plenty of opportunities to be the DJ - there's a lot happening at the AFLW this week

Geelong players run out onto the ground during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

FROM sausage sizzles to smoothie bikes, free chips to Fruchocs, there's plenty of fun to be had and food to enjoy at AFLW matches across the country during week eight.

Check out what's happening at each AFLW match this week, plus a hot tip for grabbing a feed in the area.

Author's choice: Can't go past a sausage sizzle in Geelong on Sunday.

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, Thursday, October 17 at 7.15pm AEDT

Sophie's local scoop: Grab a pre-game wine and nibbles at Gerald's Bar on nearby Rathdowne St.

Pre-game: CUB Good Tides Activation with free chips offering

Quarter-time: Hyundai Race

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, Blues Bangers

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick

Carlton players celebrate a win during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Alberton Oval, Friday, October 18 at 7.15pm ACDT

Player's pick: Matilda Scholz rates The Precinct at Alberton for a feed.

Pre-game: Food trucks, DJ in Pavillion, Precinct Village (drummers/flag-wavers, giant Pear inflatable, roaming Insta-frame, MG car, Derrimut’s, giveaways (trading cards, RAA, Fruchoc, teal glowsticks, PAFC flags), kids zone (teal inflatable, handball targets, face-painters, trading card giveaway, player signings, balloon artist, colouring in, bean bags/chill zone, teal light up LED furniture), Port Store slingshot giveaway, Thunda mascot entry

Quarter-time: KFC Bucket Catch

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, Superkick

Three-quarter time: Coles obstacle course

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick

Port Adelaide players celebrate a win during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday, October 19 at 1.05pm AEDT

Sophie's local scoop: Pick up a pre-game coffee from Commonfolk Frankston on Nepean Highway.

Pre-game: Face-painting, hair stylist, inflatables, Nature Valley giveaways, food trucks, coffee carts, merch stand, KFC DJ, KFC Bucket Catch

Quarter-time: DJ set, KFC Food Drop

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, choose your pump-up song

Three-quarter time: Nature Valley kicking comp

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick

Aine McDonagh takes a team selfie after the match between Hawthorn and West Coast at Kinetic Stadium in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v Gold Coast at Henson Park, Saturday, October 19 at 3.05pm AEDT

Sophie's local scoop: Enjoy a pint in the sun at the Vic On The Park, just around the corner from Henson Park.

Pre-game: Local breweries, food truck village, White Bay Boundary Bar, VW Chill on the Hill, Bing Lee Chill Zone, Fan Hub Chill Zone, kids bungee, local footy club BBQ

Quarter-time: Sweet Caroline sing-a-long

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, VW Clappers

Three-quarter time: Swans Kicking Challenge

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick

A general view of Henson Park during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Melbourne v Richmond at Casey Fields, 5.05pm AEDT

Player's pick: Alyssa Bannan rates a pre-game stroll around Casey Fields lake.

Pre-game: Face-painting, MFC flag and poster hand outs, Medibank truck, Chemist Warehouse truck, trackless train, SEDA inflatables, Hertz cafe zone, Zurich Bubble House, Harvest Snaps giveaways, Melbourne quiz, fan cams

Quarter-time: Simon Says

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, Superkick, A-Dee alliteration game, 'Horns Up' cam

Three-quarter time: Egg and footy race

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick

Kate Hore leads Melbourne out onto the field ahead of week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

West Coast v Fremantle at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Saturday, October 19 at 4.05pm AWST

Sophie's local scoop: Pop into the Garden Leederville on nearby Newcastle St for a post-match drink.

Pre-game: Food trucks, CUB Pop Up Bar, kids zone (kicking inflatable, handball targets, face painting, games, crafts, sign making, RAC virtual rescue experience, RAC inflatable handball game, airbrush tattoos, Birds of Prey – Meet Auzzie the Eagle, Mix 94 handball target), WCE merch marquee

Quarter-time: Interview at Kids Zone with RAC Rep

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: Mascot competition

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick

Daisy Pearce addresses players at the quarter-time break during the match between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday, October 20 at 1.05pm AEDT

Sophie's local scoop: Grab a coffee from Coffee Cartel Brew Bar on Little Malop St before the game.

Pre-game: AFLW community sausage sizzle (supporting local AFL Barwon club), Ford vehicle display, Bulla ice-cream giveaways, kids zone (basketball hoops, colouring wall), sensory zone, Run4Geelong registration promo, face-painting, roaming mascots, Cats AFLW team posters, Cats AFLW player faces giveaways, photobox, fan cams, DJ in stands

Quarter-time: Cool Cats cam

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, 'Let it Go' cam

Three-quarter time: DJ in stands with fan cam

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick

Meg McDonald leads Geelong out onto the field during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, Sunday, October 20 at 3.05pm AEDT

Sophie's local scoop: Grab a pre-game sandwich from 3 Salamis just down Napier St from Windy Hill.

Pre-game: Food trucks, Maccas, Fujitsu inflatables, Liberty smoothie bikes, Toyota face-painting, Coles healthy kicks

Quarter-time: Best dancer fan cam

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: Fujitsu Flame

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick

Bonnie Toogood poses for a photo with fans during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood v Adelaide at Victoria Park, Sunday, October 20 at 5.05pm AEDT

Sophie's local scoop: Pop into the Lulie Tavern for a beer or cocktail on their rooftop and soak up the sunset.

Pre-game: Glitter artist, photobooth, Poof Doof (DJ truck, drag queens), Pride in Sport marquee, Sherrin Stand Bar, R.T Rush Bar, Good Tides Bar, food trucks, AIA Vitality Wellness zone, face-painting, merchandise stand, jump testing activation, kids zone (handball target, colouring in, reaction zone)

Quarter-time: 'Around the World' goalkicking competition

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: KFC Bucket Catch

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-Kick