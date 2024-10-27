All the action from Sunday's week nine AFLW matches

SEVERAL teams will be fighting for a spot in finals as week nine wraps up on Sunday.

St Kilda is one such team with finals on their mind, as they travel to Ballarat to take on the Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium

After starting the season strongly, the Saints have floundered in recent weeks and enter the week in 10th place on the ladder.

It's the opposite situation for the Dogs, who were winless for the first few weeks of the season but have found some form in recent weeks.

A win will be crucial in the Saints' bid to make their maiden finals series, but they'll have to get through the Dogs first.

Collingwood's season hasn't panned out the way it would have hoped, but it has a chance to salvage some pride against Carlton at Victoria Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Pies have managed just win so far this season as they've battled significant injuries and were forced to call on VFLW top-up players several times throughout the year.

The Blues have recorded three wins in 2024. and will be out to make it four against the Pies.

They've named a club debutant in former Power player Jade Halfpenny.

After last week's shock loss to Geelong, Brisbane will be looking to lock up its top four spot when it hosts Sydney in the final match of the weekend.

They'll have to do it without key spearhead Dakota Davidson who misses the clash through concussion, while the Swans will be boosted by the return of Laura Gardiner.

The Swans have lost their last four matches, and face a tough challenge against a Lions outfit with a point to prove.