Carlton players celebrate during a clash against Collingwood in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has defeated its rival Collingwood for the first time in over five years in a nail-biting contest at Victoria Park on Sunday afternoon.

It's the first time the Blues have beaten the Pies in the NAB AFLW competition since 2019 or 2066 days ago, winning by four points, 5.2 (32) to 4.4 (28) in front of a crowd of 2,800.

It was a close match with several lead changes, particularly in the final term when the Magpies came from 15 points down to snatch back the lead six minutes into the quarter.

But a goal to winger Dayna Finn put the Blues back in front and the win out of reach of the Pies, with Carlton limping over the line by four points.

Carlton, which came into the game following a 10-day break, came out with energy and intensity that was missing in its loss to the Western Bulldogs the previous week.

In the first half alone, the Blues matched the number of inside 50s they had for the entire game against the Bulldogs and converted their set shots with forwards Amelia Velardo, Breann Moody and Mia Austin all hitting the scoreboard.

The Magpies on the other hand struggled up forward, with their only goal for the first half coming through Jordyn Allen, who was gifted a goal from the goal line following a 50-metre penalty.

Keeley Sherar (24 disposals, 10 contested possessions) continues to get better and she was rewarded for her efforts when she ran into an open goal for the first for the second half.

Despite the Sherar goal, the Magpies lifted after the main break, and finally kicked their first since the five-minute mark of the first quarter with a goal to Imogen Barnett keeping her side in the game.

The Pies made it three in a row when Mikala Cann and Lauren Butler kicked a goal each to start the final term.

Butler snapped from a tight angle on the goal line in a NAB AFLW Goal of the Year contender that also gave the Magpies the lead for the first time since the 17-minute mark of the first quarter.

With the lead now in the Magpies' favour, Carlton realised it was now or never and it was an unlikely hero in Finn who saved the day.

Finn found herself free in Carlton's forward line and the Irishwoman kicked truly, giving her the first goal of her career and Carlton back the lead.

Carlton was able to hold on for the dying minutes of the game, earning a fourth win of the season.

History made

Another chapter in the historic rivalry between Collingwood and Carlton was written with the two clubs playing for AFLW premiership points at Victoria Park for the first time. The last time these clubs played at the Magpies' spiritual home was 1986 with the Blues winning by 40 points. With the stands of Victoria Park filled with Blues and Pies supporters on Sunday, it was hard not to get nostalgic.

A long time between wins

The last time the Blues beat the Magpies in the AFLW, Bri Davey was playing for Carlton. You have to go all the way back to March 2, 2019, when the Blues last defeated the Magpies by five points at Ikon Park. Tayla Harris, Maddy Prespakis and Sarah Hosking were all wearing Carlton jumpers, and ironically, similar to Sunday's game, a goal at the 12-minute mark of the final term by Darcy Vescio gave Carlton back the lead and eventually the win.

Up next

Collingwood and Carlton will play their final games of the season next Saturday at Ikon Park. With finals out of the picture, these two teams have one final hitout in week 10. Collingwood plays Narrm at 1.05pm AEDT, followed by Carlton playing Essendon at 7.15pm AEDT.

COLLINGWOOD 1.1 1.3 2.4 4.4 (28)

CARLTON 2.0 3.0 4.1 5.2 (32)

GOALS

Collingwood: Cann, Butler, Barnett, Allen

Carlton: Velardo, Sherar, B.Moody, Finn, Austin

BEST

Collingwood: Bonnici, Cann, Remmos, Barnett, Allen

Carlton: Sherar, McKay, Hill, Finn, Austin

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Carlton: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2,800 at Victoria Park