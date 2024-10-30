Daisy D'Arcy will undergo a knee reconstruction after suffering a serious injury against the Power

Daisy D'Arcy is helped from the field by a trainer during Gold Coast's clash with Port Adelaide in AFLW week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's worst fears have been realised with confirmation young star Daisy D'Arcy has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament.

The 21-year-old suffered the injury in Saturday's loss to Port Adelaide, with scans confirming the news on Wednesday.

D'Arcy has been a shining light in a tough season for the Suns, on track for a top-three best and fairest finish as she mixed time between half-back and the midfield.

The talented left footer was playing her 50th career game after being drafted as a 17-year-old from Townsville.

The timing of the injury puts her 2025 season in doubt, although a rehabilitation with few hiccups could see her return for the start of next season.

The Suns have also taken a conservative approach with midfielder Lucy Single, who will miss her second straight match with concussion in the final round when they travel to Arden St to face North Melbourne.