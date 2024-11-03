Cathy Svarc in action during Brisbane's clash against Euro-Yroke in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

A MILLION dollars is on the line on Sunday, with Hawthorn and Brisbane vying for the McClelland Trophy.

A win for Brisbane over Euro-Yroke keeps the Lions in the frame to take home the prize, which is awarded to the best-performing club over the men's and and women's home and away seasons.

However even if the Lions win, a victory for Hawthorn later in the day will see the Hawks take home the $1 mil prize money.

The Lions face the Saints in the first match of the day, and with a top-two finish in reach, there's plenty for Brisbane to play for.

The Saints haven't had the season they wanted to after winning their first three matches of the year, but much like their men's team did earlier in the year, they have the opportunity to spoil Brisbane's party by snagging a win.

Taylor Smith is in the frame to take home the competition's leading goalkicker award, and nullifying her impact will be key for the Saints if they're to have any hope of winning.

Once things wrap up at Moorabbin, attention shifts to Punt Rd where Richmond and Hawthorn will face off in the second game of the day.

A win for the Hawks not only will net them the McClelland Trophy, but secure a top-two finish ahead of their first ever AFLW finals campaign.

The Tigers drew with Essendon last week in Darwin, and will want to finish off their season in style with a win.

But they'll need to bring their A-game against the Hawks, whose dangerous midfield and spread of goalkickers poses a big threat.

Yartapuulti has locked up a finals spot, but will be vying to host an elimination final when it faces Greater Western Sydney in the third of Sunday's matches.

The Power have won five games in a row, and will be looking to make it sixth against the Giants, who have had a disappointing season.

The Giants last tasted victory back in week one, but have the chance to end their season on a positive note against the Power.

In the final of Sunday's matches, Walyalup faces off against the Western Bulldogs in Perth.

The Dockers have surged this season, but the Bulldogs have been unpredictable and are more than capable of snatching a win.

Freo coach Lisa Webb is a former assistant coach at the Dogs, and that may come in handy as the Dockers look to finish their season with a win ahead of a return to finals.

But the Bulldogs won't go down without a fight, with the chance to end a season in which they've defied expectations with another shock victory.