NARRM has done everything possible to make a late tilt for the finals and will now await its fate after a 47-point win against Collingwood at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon.
After sitting at 1-4 halfway through the season following a 65-point loss to Essendon, finals were looking unthinkable for the injury-ravaged Demons.
And yet a steady return of top-class players from injury and a good run of form has them needing just an Essendon loss against Carlton on Saturday night to make the finals for a sixth consecutive time.
The 11.8 (74) to 4.3 (27) result confirmed that Collingwood will finish the year on the bottom of the ladder.
Narrm had control of the contest for most of the afternoon, getting out to a 31-point lead at half-time. Dees captain Kate Hore made a successful return from a low-grade quad strain after being a late out against Hawthorn last week, finishing with three goals and 17 disposals, while Liv Purcell had a game-high eight clearances.
The usual Collingwood suspects held up their end of their bargain, with Brit Bonnici having 20 disposals and two goals, while Ruby Schleicher had six clearances and milestone 50-gamer Tarni White finished with five tackles.
Narrm had the first three goals of the game, gaining the ascendancy with its tackle pressure and quick hands. The Pies defenders held on, supported by a Bonnici goal to stem the tide, but fumbles let them down.
The second quarter began with some more Bonnici magic, with a running goal from 40 metres out to cut the margin to seven points.
However, for most of the second quarter, the ball lived in Narrm's forward half. The Pies didn't help their case in getting it out, with a lack of discipline meaning a number of dangerous tackle and high contact frees awarded to the Demons.
Narrm couldn't capitalise though until Hore goaled from a high contact free, and opened the floodgates for three more goals for the quarter.
The Pies began the third quarter with an excellent team goal finished by a Lauren Butler sidestep and snap. However, the potential goal of the game came halfway through the quarter to open up a 39-point lead to Narrm. Alyssia Pisano kicked into space inside 50 for Eden Zanker to win a one-on-one contest with Eleri Morris and wheel around and snap.
Retiring Collingwood defender Stacey Livingstone pushed forward in her final quarter, and had a couple of 'almost' opportunities for the second goal of her AFLW career but her fairytale finish wasn't to be.
McNamara magic
Demons wing Eliza McNamara was everywhere in the first half, with 21 disposals, nine of those contested, and six tackles. While she received some increased attention from the Pies in the second half, limiting her impact, McNamara still finished with 32 disposals and a game-high 527 metres gained.
A retirement with a difference
During the week, veteran Stacey Livingstone announced she would be hanging up the boots after 77 games as an inaugural Pie and was chaired off post-game. You'd be forgiven for thinking that the game's start would mean the end of retirement announcements. But 36-year-old Demons ruck Rhi Watt had other ideas – acknowledging during a mid-game interview on Fox Footy that she hadn't "said too much" but that this season will be her last.
Up next
Narrm will watch Carlton against Essendon later on Saturday with bated breath as its fate is decided. A win for the Blues would mean the Demons play finals. Meanwhile, it's season over for injury-ravaged Collingwood.
NARRM 3.3 7.3 10.6 11.8 (74)
COLLINGWOOD 1.2 2.2 3.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS
Narrm: Hore 3, Bannan 2, Zanker, Pisano, Hanks, Gall, Fitzsimon, Campbell
Collingwood: Bonnici 2, Butler, Barnett
BEST
Narrm: Hore, McNamara, Hanks, Purcell, Zanker, Fitzsimon
Collingwood: Bonnici, Schleicher, White, Brazzale
INJURIES
Narrm: Nil
Collingwood: Nil
Reports: Nil
Crowd: TBC at Ikon Park