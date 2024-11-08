She'll captain the Bombers this finals season, but there's plenty you don't know about Steph Cain

Steph Cain poses for a photo during AFLW Captains Day on August 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into the finals for AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Essendon co-captain Steph Cain, who faces her old side Fremantle in an elimination final on Saturday night.

From her biggest fear to her surprising link to the Western Bulldogs, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Steph than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Kate.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

No idea.

What’s your hometown?

Born in Sunbury, Victoria, but grew up in Western Australia, around Forrestfield and High Wycombe areas.

What’s your greatest fear?

Failure, probably.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

My thumbs are different sizes.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak.

What’s your coffee order?

Large strong latte.

Dolphin or shark?

Shark.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Usually solo. But my latest carpool victims were Bonnie Toogood and Brooke Walker.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

I'm not sure it’s the best, but one that springs to mind: People older than you are also living life for the first time - sometimes we forget lived experiences of older figures and expect them to have all the answers or situational nous at times. I think it helps appreciate some perspective, particularly in times of adversity.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Little Byrd in Ascot Vale.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Won’t shock anyone, Bonnie [Toogood].

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Paul Groves as our mids coach, a great man. And Georgia Harvey as a mentor, she’d love the shoutout.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Slickkkk bun.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Work as a Project Engineer for a commercial builder (recently finished the Western Bulldogs redevelopment).

Is it full-time or part-time?

Full-time. But during the season it involves flexibility and a lot of time management.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

I was pretty young but vividly remember Cathy Freeman's Olympic 400m Gold in 2000.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

No idea.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Assembly Ground for a coffee when we train at Windy Hill.

Recommend a movie or book.

The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday and Stephen Hanselman.

Catch Steph in action when Essendon faces Fremantle on Saturday night from 4pm AWST.