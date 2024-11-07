IT'S BEEN a wild and unpredictable year of AFLW footy, but there's one expert pundit who's ridden all the bumps with aplomb.
Reporter and broadcaster Sarah Olle has won AFL.com.au's tipping competition, with a perfect nine tips in the final round leaving everyone else in her wake.
Perennial top tipper Michael 'Fish' Whiting finished in second place, while AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani rounded out the podium.
Bastiani finished the season with the lowest cumulative margin difference, meaning she was regularly very near to the pin when tipping a margin.
Full results below.
SARAH OLLE
Last week: 9
Total: 75
Cumulative margin difference: 174
MICHAEL WHITING
Last week: 8
Total: 73
Cumulative margin difference: 180
GEMMA BASTIANI
Last week: 9
Total: 72
Cumulative margin difference: 118
NAT EDWARDS
Last week: 6
Total: 71
Cumulative margin difference: 168
DYLAN BOLCH
Last week: 9
Total: 71
Cumulative margin difference: 179
SARAH BLACK
Last week: 9
Total: 70
Cumulative margin difference: 131
BONNIE TOOGOOD
Last week: 8
Total: 69
Cumulative margin difference: 176
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Last week: 9
Total: 68
Cumulative margin difference: 177
LUCY WATKIN
Last week: 5
Total: 67
Cumulative margin difference: 171
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Last week: 7
Total: 63
Cumulative margin difference: 160