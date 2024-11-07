We've done the sums, and a new AFL.com.au AFLW tipping champ has been crowned for 2024

Register to play AFLW Tipping in 2024

IT'S BEEN a wild and unpredictable year of AFLW footy, but there's one expert pundit who's ridden all the bumps with aplomb.

Reporter and broadcaster Sarah Olle has won AFL.com.au's tipping competition, with a perfect nine tips in the final round leaving everyone else in her wake.

Perennial top tipper Michael 'Fish' Whiting finished in second place, while AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani rounded out the podium.

Bastiani finished the season with the lowest cumulative margin difference, meaning she was regularly very near to the pin when tipping a margin.

Full results below.

SARAH OLLE

Last week: 9

Total: 75

Cumulative margin difference: 174

MICHAEL WHITING

Last week: 8

Total: 73

Cumulative margin difference: 180

GEMMA BASTIANI

Last week: 9

Total: 72

Cumulative margin difference: 118

NAT EDWARDS

Last week: 6

Total: 71

Cumulative margin difference: 168

DYLAN BOLCH

Last week: 9

Total: 71

Cumulative margin difference: 179

SARAH BLACK

Last week: 9

Total: 70

Cumulative margin difference: 131

BONNIE TOOGOOD

Last week: 8

Total: 69

Cumulative margin difference: 176

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Last week: 9

Total: 68

Cumulative margin difference: 177

LUCY WATKIN

Last week: 5

Total: 67

Cumulative margin difference: 171

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Last week: 7

Total: 63

Cumulative margin difference: 160