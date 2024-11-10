Follow all the action from Sunday's AFLW finals

HAWTHORN and Brisbane face off in what shapes as an exciting qualifying final at Ikon Park on Sunday.

The Hawks, who won the McClelland Trophy, have been this season's surprise packets, finishing second on the ladder.

They take on the Lions in a clash between the master and the apprentice as Craig Starcevich and Daniel Webster go head-to-head.

Webster worked as an assistant under the Lions' two-time AFLW premiership coach before taking over at the helm of the Hawks.

Behind only minor premier North Melbourne, Hawthorn and Brisbane have been the next highest scoring teams this season.

Having qualified for its first finals series, Port Adelaide hosts Richmond at Alberton Oval on Sunday.

The Power come into the clash on the back of a six-match winning streak.

However, Port's last loss came in week five, when it travelled to Ikon Park but fell to the Tigers by 21 points.

Richmond is back in finals for the first time since its straight-sets exit of 2022 (season seven).

Alberton will undoubtedly be rocking on Sunday afternoon, and will be treated to a tight, tense battle.