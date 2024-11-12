Hawthorn's meteoric rise has been reflected in its All-Australian squad nominations

(L-R): Eliza West, Kate Hore, Emma Kearney. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN'S rapid rise in 2024 has been reflected in the number of Hawks selected in the AFLW All-Australian squad, with six players nominated in the shortlist of 42.

It's the equal-most number of players nominated from one club in the competition's 18-side era, tying with Brisbane in 2022 (S7) and Adelaide in 2023.

First-year player Shineah Goody is one of three nominees for Port Adelaide, while four Irish players in Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle), Aishling Moloney (Geelong) Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn) and Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn) have made the cut.

North Melbourne captain Emma Kearney has missed out for the first time in her career after being injured for most of the season, bringing her run of eight consecutive All-Australian blazers to an end, while five of her teammates have been nominated.

Melbourne captain Kate Hore, Greater Western Sydney's Alyce Parker and Adelaide midfield bull Anne Hatchard haven't made the cut despite solid seasons.

Collingwood, Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs had no players nominated.

The final team of 21 will be announced on Monday, November 25 at the W Awards.

Check out the full squad below, as well as a club-by-club breakdown and how many nominations each club received.

2024 AFLW ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

Ally Anderson (Brisbane), Chelsea Biddell (Adelaide), Amelie Borg (Port Adelaide), Maeve Chaplin (Melbourne), Monique Conti (Richmond), Sophie Conway (Brisbane), Harriet Cordner (Carlton), Isabel Dawes (Brisbane), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Maddison Gay (Essendon), Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn), Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide), Caitlin Gould (Adelaide), Sofia Hurley (Sydney), Breanna Koenen (Brisbane), Tilly Lucas-Rodd (Hawthorn), Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle), Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn), Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Aishling Moloney (Geelong), Nina Morrison (Geelong), Georgia Nanscawen (Essendon), Emma O’Driscoll (Fremantle), Alice O’Loughlin (North Melbourne), Danielle Ponter (Adelaide), Chelsea Randall (Adelaide), Jenna Richardson (Hawthorn), Ashleigh Riddell (North Melbourne), Ella Roberts (West Coast), Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast), Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide), Eilish Sheerin (Richmond), Kate Shierlaw (North Melbourne), Taylor Smith (Brisbane), Mim Strom (Fremantle), Brenna Tarrant (Sydney), Charlotte Thomas (West Coast), Lucy Wales (Hawthorn), Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda), Serene Watson (St Kilda), Eliza West (Hawthorn), Sarah Wright (North Melbourne)

Squad members by club

6 - Hawthorn

5 - Adelaide, Brisbane, North Melbourne

4 - None

3 - Fremantle, Port Adelaide

2 - Essendon, Geelong, Richmond, St Kilda, Sydney, West Coast

1 - Carlton, Gold Coast, Melbourne

0 - Collingwood, Greater Western Sydney, Western Bulldogs

Chelsea Biddell

Caitlin Gould

Ebony Marinoff

Danielle Ponter

Chelsea Randall

Ally Anderson

Sophie Conway

Isabel Dawes

Breanna Koenen

Taylor Smith

Harriet Cordner

None

Maddison Gay

Georgia Nanscawen

Aisling McCarthy

Emma O’Driscoll

Mim Strom

Aishling Moloney

Nina Morrison

Charlie Rowbottom

None

Aileen Gilroy

Tilly Lucas-Rodd

Aine McDonagh

Jenna Richardson

Lucy Wales

Eliza West

Maeve Chaplin

Jasmine Garner

Alice O’Loughlin

Ashleigh Riddell

Kate Shierlaw

Sarah Wright

Amelie Borg

Shineah Goody

Matilda Scholz

Monique Conti

Eilish Sheerin

Jesse Wardlaw

Serene Watson

Sofia Hurley

Brenna Tarrant

Ella Roberts

Charlotte Thomas

None

AFLW All Australian panel: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Gemma Bastiani (AFL Media and ABC), Jason Bennett (Channel Seven), Sarah Black (AFL Media), Laura Kane (AFL Executive General Manager Football), Katie Loynes (Former player GWS and Carlton), Josh Mahoney (AFL General Manager Football Operations), Emma Moore (AFL General Manager AFLW), Erin Phillips (Former Adel/PA player and AFL Performance Lead), Eliza Reilly (CODE media), Narelle Smith (Former Adel. Assistant coach), Kelli Underwood (Fox Footy and ABC) and Megan Waters (Fox Footy).