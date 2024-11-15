From refusing to eat vegetables and salad, to her celebrity doppelganger, there's plenty you might not know about Adelaide's Caitlin Gould

Caitlin Gould poses for a photo at Adelaide's 2024 team photo day. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into the finals for AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Adelaide forward/ruck Caitlin Gould, whose has become an important presence in Adelaide's forward line this season.

From her greatest fear to the food she simply refuses to touch, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Caitlin than her footy ability.

Learn More 18:16

What’s your middle name?

Jean.

What’s your hometown?

Adelaide, South Australia.

What’s your greatest fear?

Getting old.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

That I don’t eat vegetables and salad.

Learn More 00:50

Steak night or parma night?

Firstly it’s Parmi, and secondly medium-rare steak with plain gravy.

What’s your coffee order?

Bit of an ick not liking coffee…so OJ is my go-to.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphins 'cause they are cute

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Drive solo to training because I live a bit far away, but on game days I always drive with Zoe Prowse.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Not to take things too seriously.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Bomdia Bowls - best acai you’ll ever have

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Hannah Munyard - hopefully this doesn't give her a big head!

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Courtney Cramey is our assistant/midfield coach and i’ve never met someone more dedicated to what they love and how much time and commitment she has for us.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Always a high bun.

Caitlin Gould kicks a goal during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Do you still have a job outside of football?

I work part-time doing recruiting at the club, which I absolutely love! Seeing the talent come through every year is super exciting and it's so rewarding working alongside Katrina Gill and Phil Harper to recruit our next draftees.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

The Matildas' shootout win at Suncorp Stadium last year.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Mackenzie Arnold, can't tell me otherwise

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Thai Orchid in Henley.

Recommend a movie or book.

The Holiday, I'm a big simp for a Christmas rom-com.

Catch Caitlin in action when Adelaide faces Fremantle in a semi-final on Saturday from 3.05pm ACDT.