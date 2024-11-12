The finalists for the 2024 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year award have been confirmed.
The winner of this year’s NAB AFLW Goal of the Year will receive $50,000, with an additional $10,000 donated by NAB to the winner’s community football club.
Voting is now open! The overall winner will be determined by a combination of votes from the AFLW All-Australian Panel and the public.
The winner will be announced at the W Awards on Monday, November 25.
Fans can now vote for their favourite goal at https://www.afl.com.au/aflw/goal-of-the-year
By voting, fans will also be entered into a draw to win $5,000, thanks to NAB.
First finalist: Hannah Munyard (Adelaide Crows) in Week Six
Community football club: Mt Barker
Second finalist: Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide) in Week Seven
Community football club: Huntingdale Junior Football Club
Third finalist: Deanna Berry (Western Bulldogs) in Week Nine
Community football club: Mernda