Hannah Munyard, Gemma Houghton and Deanna Berry are the three finalists for the 2024 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year award

L-R: Hannah Munyard, Deanna Berry, Gemma Houghton. Pictures: AFL Photos

The finalists for the 2024 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year award have been confirmed.

The winner of this year’s NAB AFLW Goal of the Year will receive $50,000, with an additional $10,000 donated by NAB to the winner’s community football club.



Voting is now open! The overall winner will be determined by a combination of votes from the AFLW All-Australian Panel and the public.

The winner will be announced at the W Awards on Monday, November 25.

Fans can now vote for their favourite goal at https://www.afl.com.au/aflw/goal-of-the-year

By voting, fans will also be entered into a draw to win $5,000, thanks to NAB.

First finalist: Hannah Munyard (Adelaide Crows) in Week Six

Community football club: Mt Barker



Learn More 00:36

Second finalist: Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide) in Week Seven

Community football club: Huntingdale Junior Football Club

Learn More 00:36

Third finalist: Deanna Berry (Western Bulldogs) in Week Nine

Community football club: Mernda