Nat Exon (left) and Hannah Priest embrace after a win during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

AS THE dust settles on the season for clubs out of the premiership race, the review process begins in earnest - and that includes from our AFL.com.au experts, too.

We look at what worked, what didn't, season highlights, and what your club needs to do ahead of next season.

Where they finished

11th (four wins, seven losses, 95.7 per cent)

What worked

St Kilda started the season like a house on fire, winning the opening three matches with all signs pointing towards its finals drought being broken.

Things went downhill from there though, with the Saints losing seven of their last eight matches to blow a golden chance of featuring in finals action for the first time in their AFLW history.

Jesse Wardlaw continued to prove that she is one of the most dangerous players in the competition when fit and firing, but such is her dominance that opposition defences completely focus on locking her down.

Former Blue Paige Trudgeon had a solid season in defence as a key-position player, while father-daughter youngster Charlotte Simpson also took big strides in her development.

J'Noemi Anderson spent more time as an onballer in the final fortnight of the home and away season and showed some positive signs as well but will need to build her endurance over the off-season if she is to play as a full-time midfielder next year.

What didn't work

It was another frustrating campaign for the Saints, who couldn't break their finals hoodoo.

Outside of Wardlaw, the Saints lack a true gamebreaker who can win a match off their own boot with individual brilliance.

Nick Dal Santo's side was dealt a cruel blow when star midfielder Georgia Patrikios was ruled out at the start of the season with a foot injury and despite the emergence of Simpson, the Saints struggled to cover for Patrikios' loss.

Georgia Patrikios poses during St Kilda's 2024 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

The bottom line is though, losing seven of your last eight games simply isn't good enough. A one-point loss to the Bulldogs in week nine and a 14-point defeat to Melbourne in week seven proved decisive in their finals tilt.

If this year wasn't make or break for the Saints, it feels like 2025 certainly is.

Season highlight

While Saints fans will leave this year feeling pretty disappointed after such a promising start, there were a number of positives to take out of the season.

Ex-Sun Serene Watson had a career-best year, flourishing with the extra responsibility down back. Watson averaged 16.6 disposals, 3.8 marks and 343 metres gained this campaign, a season that saw her earn an All-Australian squad spot.

Another highlight this year was the continued development of midfielder Tyanna Smith. Smith's workrate and attack on the contest were real highlights this season as she took her game to the next level. The former Dandenong Stingray averaged 15.7 disposals, 8.2 tackles and 5.4 clearances this year (career-highs). She created a huge highlight for Saints fans during their win over the Giants, where she received the ball on the wing before utilising her run and carry to perfection, slotting her shot on goal.

Look for Smith to take another step forward again next year as she continues to develop confidence in her body after her ACL troubles in years gone by.

Targets in the player movement period/draft

The No.1 priority for Dal Santo and his recruitment team should be trying to find some support for Wardlaw.

Wardlaw booted a team-high 14 goals this campaign which saw her earn All-Australian squad selection but was often double- or triple-teamed by opposition defenders given her importance to the Saints' forward line. Ash Richards booted seven goals and Darcy Guttridge six as the next biggest contributors, but if the Saints are to become serious finals contenders, they simply need to find some support for Wardlaw.

Elsewhere, the Saints could look to bolster their midfield stocks given it seems they are a quality midfielder or two short. The return of Patrikios will certainly help, but the Saints had just two midfielders (Jaimee Lambert and Smith) average more than 14 disposals this year.