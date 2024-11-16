Follow it LIVE: Adelaide v Fremantle from 3.05pm ACDT. Picture: AFL Media

FOUR teams will battle it out for a preliminary final spot on Saturday, with only two teams able to make it through to the next week of finals.

First up is perennial contender Adelaide hosting Fremantle at Norwood Oval, which will see the competition's two best rucks in Freo's Mim Strom and the Crows' Jess Allan go head to head.

Fremantle comes into the clash as rank underdogs, going up against an Adelaide side that finished fourth on the ladder at the end of the home and away season.

The Crows threatened minor premier North Melbourne in last week's qualifying final, but couldn't maintain the rage for four quarters, losing by just seven points.

The Dockers pulled away late against Essendon in last week's elimination final, showing their poise under pressure and never-say-die attitude.

Despite this being Freo's first finals series in three years, expect the Dockers to put up an almighty fight against the Crows, who themselves will be determined to return to a Grand Final after two years of falling just short.

With temperatures in Adelaide expected to tip above 30C on Saturday afternoon, extra heat mitigation measures will be in play during the game.

There will be a two-minute extension to quarter and three-quarter time breaks (meaning the breaks will be eight minutes rather than six), a four-minute extension to the half-time break (meaning it will be 18 rather than the usual 14). Both clubs will be permitted an additional two water-carriers for the match (meaning each side can have up to seven water-carriers), while trainers/water-carriers will not need to wait for a set shot or after a goal and can enter the ground as required to deliver hydration.

After the action wraps up at Norwood Oval, all attention turns to IKON Park for the evening's semi-final between Hawthorn and Port Adelaide.

The two 2022 (S7) expansion sides will go head to head under lights, with one of their maiden finals campaigns set to come to a close.

Port Adelaide's shock win last week over Richmond showed just how well the Power can play when they're on, and their momentum presents a real challenge to the high-flying Hawks.

The Hawks have been 2024's big improver, and matched it with reigning premier Brisbane for the majority of last week's qualifying final before the Lions pulled away late.

Under new coach Daniel Webster, the Hawks have emerged as a genuine threat this finals campaign, but last week's effort proved the Power are no easybeats, setting up Saturday evening's match to be a genuine cracker.

