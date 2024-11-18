The AFL is pleased to confirm that the 2025 NAB AFLW Season will commence the week beginning August 11, 2025

Dockers players celebrate a win over Essendon in an elimination final on November 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The season start date is two weeks earlier than the previous season and coincides with Round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership.

The 2025 NAB AFLW season will encompass 12 home and away rounds over 12 weeks, with no compression and four weeks of finals. The AFLW pre-season dates have also been confirmed, with clubs returning to training on Monday, May 19.

The 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final will be played on Saturday 29 November.

General Manager of AFLW Emma Moore said it was important to provide certainty for clubs, players and fans.

“We are pleased to be able to confirm the season structure for the 2025 NAB AFLW season and wanted to provide these dates earlier than ever before, giving our clubs, players and fans stability and time to plan leading into next season,” said Ms Moore.

“Work will continue on the fixture for 2025 following the completion of this season and we will have further information to share in the coming months.

“There are an exciting two weeks left of the 2024 NAB AFLW Finals Series, as the race for the Premiership comes down to four teams all vying for the flag.”

Tickets for the 2024 NAB AFLW Finals Series are on sale now via Ticketmaster, with kids under 18 free and general admission tickets priced at $20.

North Melbourne host Port Adelaide at 3:05pm AEDT at IKON Park, followed by the Brisbane Lions hosting the Adelaide Crows at Brighton Homes Arena at 6.30pm AEST.

Tickets for the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final, which will be held on Saturday 30 November at night, will go on sale from 12pm on Monday 25 November.