Adelaide AFLW players run through a Toyota banner during the 2024 NAB AFLW season. Picture: AFL Photos

THE INCREDIBLE growth of women's football over the past 10 years has been reflected in the increasing amount of funds raised by community clubs through the annual Toyota Good for Footy Raffle.

This year, clubs raised a total of more than $1.2 million, with 100 per cent of that money going back to clubs to spend on upgraded facilities and grounds, new uniforms, improved canteens and much more.

And with the explosion in participation numbers by women and girls, more and more of the funds raised in the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle have been used on women's teams.

The Griffith Swans, in rural western NSW, raised almost $16,000 for a new scoreboard on their women's field – an upgrade the club wouldn't have been able to afford without the help of the raffle.

Some of the many other clubs that prioritised facilities and resources for their women's teams included Preston Bullants juniors in Melbourne and the Moreton Bay Lions in Queensland.

Several of the high-raising South Australian Good for Footy clubs were invited by Toyota to Unley Oval to attend the Toyota Good for Footy Week match, followed by a Toyota

SuperClinic hosted by the Crows in week five of the NAB AFLW season.

At the Good for Footy match, the aspiring AFLW players were provided with money-can't-buy experiences, including participating in the coin toss and guard of honour. Families were also given food and beverage vouchers to enhance their experience at the game and create memories for the parents too!

AFLW Crows players Teah Charlton, Sarah Allen and Stevie-Lee Thompson assisted Toyota in hosting a Toyota SuperClinic for local junior footy clubs, encouraging girls to play and give them a chance to meet their heroes.

The trio of Crows stars ran the drills and educated junior players on the importance of sport and nutrition, and the attendees were thrilled to spend time with the elite-level stars.