The teams are in for Saturday's NAB AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane

Libby Birch, Eleanor Hartill and Lulu Pullar. Pictures: AFL Photos

CONSISTENCY is key, and both North Melbourne and Brisbane will head into Saturday evening's Grand Final unchanged.

Save for one inactive player – Georgia Stubs – on the Roos' list, both clubs enjoyed clean bills of health throughout the week.

There will be five different faces from last year's Grand Final between these two teams, with Libby Birch, Ruby Tripodi, and Vikki Wall all named to play their first decider in the blue and white, while Eleanor Hartill and Evie Long the new faces for the Lions.

Birch will line up for her fourth Grand Final appearance, after winning the 2018 flag with the Western Bulldogs, and 2022 (S7) premiership with Melbourne. She also featured in Melbourne's losing Grand Final in 2022 (S6). Notably, all of her Grand Final victories have come against Brisbane.

Should North Melbourne win, she will become the first player – women's or men's – to win three flags at three different clubs.

North Melbourne also boasts three of her 2018 premiership teammates in Emma Kearney, Jenna Bruton, and Kim Rennie.

Kearney made a successful return from a hamstring injury in last week's preliminary final, playing just 38 per cent of game time in the win over Port Adelaide.

For Brisbane, Long will play a Grand Final in just her 11th AFLW game, while key defensive duo Poppy Boltz and Jennifer Dunne will become the quickest to win two flags should the Lions win, with two premierships within the first 25 games of their careers.

Hartill's whirlwind journey in the AFLW will also hit new heights, after 16 games in two seasons at West Coast, she will now play in her first Grand Final with the reigning premier.

Hartill and Long replace Mikayla Pauga, who moved to Greater Western Sydney after last year's premiership win, and the retired Phoebe Monahan as the only changes between this year's Grand Final team and last year's line-up.

Lion Kate Lutkins, who announced her retirement during the week, has been named as an emergency for the game, and has also been confirmed as Brisbane's cup ambassador for the match.

It's heartbreak for Lulu Pullar, Eliza Shannon and Niamh Martin, with North naming the trio as its emergencies after all featuring in last year's decider.

Shanae Davison, Dee Heslop and Lutkins have been named as Brisbane's emergencies.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30

North Melbourne v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 7.45pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil