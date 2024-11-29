Tess Craven warmed up away from the main group at North Melbourne's training

Tess Craven trains away from the main group at a North Melbourne training session on November 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne winger Tess Craven completed her warm-up away from the main group in the Roos' Grand Final captain's run.

Craven suffered a corked back in the preliminary final against Port Adelaide in a collision under a high ball with Shineah Goody, playing out the game after treatment.

On a hot Friday morning, Craven – who has been named in the 21 – completed her run-throughs under the eye of a trainer, before re-joining the main group for some light handball and kicking drills, moving well throughout.

She's expected to take her place on Saturday night, with coach Darren Crocker confirming during his post-training press conference that Craven would be fine for the match.

Darren Crocker speaks to players during a North Melbourne training session on November 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

North Melbourne's full squad of 30, all of whom are fit, took part in the light 45-minute run around, while the inactive Georgia Stubs (ankle) chipped in where she could.

The men's side trained before the women, forming a guard of honour for the AFLW side’s entrance to Arden Street Oval.

Harry Sheezel congratulated the AFLW team on behalf of the AFL squad, saying the women were setting the standard for where the men – who finished 17th last season – want to be.

Harry Sheezel congratulates Emma Kearney on North Melbourne's AFLW win in the preliminary final over Port Adelaide on November 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The session finished with some individual skill work, Libby Birch and Kate Shierlaw opting to mark high balls with a soapy footy, in anticipation of wet conditions on Saturday night.

The midfield group talked tactics in the middle of the ground with ruck Kim Rennie, with plenty of shadow hit-out variants blocked out, while the forwards practiced their set shots.