(Rear, L-R) Sam Whetton, Matt Edwards, Harrison Bell, Scott Hansford, Matt Adams, John Varker; (front, L-R) Zachary Mousaco, Jordyn Pearson, Gabby Simmonds, Kaitlin Barr, Georgia Henderson, Ben Duce. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THE first time in AFLW history, female umpires across all three disciplines will officiate the NAB AFLW Grand Final.

Field umpire Gabby Simmonds, boundary umpire Kaitlin Barr and goal umpire Georgia Henderson will officiate in the match as part of the nine-person, on-field umpiring panel.

"It's really exciting for us – each year we're getting a few more (women) on the ground, and it's super exciting to see," Henderson said.

"Us girls are all ready to go, we're all ready for the game, and we're well prepared. We're looking forward to it and can't wait."

Simmonds has been umpiring in the AFLW since the first season in 2017, and has had a front-seat spot to observe the evolution of the game.

"The game styles have changed, and they've developed for the players, but our umpiring has changed as well," Simmonds said.

"The people getting the opportunity to umpire the games have changed – a lot of it was state-based early on, whereas now we're getting to fly all over the country, so it's been really cool to see how it's become a national competition not only for the players, but also for the umpires as well."

The trio will be joined by field umpires Sam Whetton and Matt Adams, boundary umpires Zachary Mousaco, Scott Hansford and Ben Duce, and goal umpire John Varker.

With over 450 AFLW games of experience across the panel, every selected umpire is heading into this weekend’s game in strong form, with six of the nine umpires officiating their first AFLW Grand Final.

The officiating crew reflects the national competition, with Adams and Simmonds based in Western Australia, Whetton from Queensland, Hansford and Duce from NSW, and Barr, Henderson, Mousaco and Varker from Victoria.

The emergency umpires are listed as Jordyn Pearson (field umpire), who was also awarded as the NAB AFLW Umpire Rising Star on Monday evening as part of the 2024 W Awards, Harrison Bell (boundary umpire) and Matthew Edwards (goal umpire).

Boundary umpire Barr, in her third AFLW season, has tangible evidence of the development of the game – the sheer number of kilometres she covers per match.

"In a game, it varies between 10-13kms for AFLW. But the quality each year – the amount of running in each game has really increased this season," she said.

"It's been good to see the ball moving more freely across the ground, and racking up a few more kays."

Henderson has had a new element to her role this year, with the score assist and ball-chip in play for goal umpires across the league.

"We've added in the score assist, but we're umpiring in the exact same way we normally would," she said.

"We call what we believe the score is, but it's nice to have a bit of a back-up and if we are unsure, to get the consult and work through that. If we get a 'hold play', in our ear, we're able to reset and get the correct outcome for the girls."

AFL head of officiating Stephen McBurney congratulated the umpires selected to officiate this weekend’s NAB AFLW Grand Final.

"I’d like to congratulate all twelve umpires who have been appointed to officiate the NAB AFLW Grand Final on Saturday – they should all be incredibly proud," McBurney said.

"It’s inspiring to see diversity in our umpiring panel. All umpires have had exceptional seasons and performed at their best in the final's series. Gabby, Sam, Kaitlin, Zac, Scott, and Ben are all first-time AFLW Grand Final umpires. Matt and Georgia both umpired the 2023 Grand Final. Remarkably, John Varker umpired the 2017 NAB AFLW Grand Final as a 17-year-old and is now selected for his second AFLW Grand Final. Jordyn, Harrison, and Matthew will play critical support roles as part of the umpiring team.

"The AFL continues to invest in our talent pathways to support and develop the next generation of female umpires. This is coming to fruition with 32 per cent female representation on the AFLW list this season – an increase from 2023. Our female accelerator and elite transition programs are providing a pathway for elevation to our elite competitions.

"On behalf of the AFL, I’d like to wish the umpires all the best for Saturday, and we have confidence they will represent the broader umpiring group with distinction."

Full Umpire Panel for the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final

Field umpires: Gabby Simmonds, Sam Whetton, Matt Adams

Boundary umpires: Kaitlin Barr, Zachary Mousaco, Scott Hansford, Ben Duce

Goal umpires: Georgia Henderson, John Varker

Emergency field umpire: Jordyn Pearson

Emergency boundary umpire: Harrison Bell

Emergency goal umpire: Matthew Edwards