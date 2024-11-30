JASMINE Garner has written her name into footy folklore, claiming the Best on Ground medal in Saturday night's AFLW Grand Final.
The North Melbourne superstar stood tall on the biggest stage of all, amassing 35 disposals in a breathtaking performance.
Garner's 35 disposals is the most ever in an AFLW Grand Final, surpassing AFLW trailblazer Erin Phillips in the first ever decider.
Garner didn't only destroy the Lions offensively, but she was ferocious around the footy as well, racking up 13 tackles.
"She just gets on with it, she's one of the easiest players to coach that I've ever coached, and she's, just as I've alluded to before, a generational player," North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker said post-game.
"We'll look back on in 50 years time about this period of AFLW and Jas Garner will be right at the very, very top of the tree as just one of the best players in the AFLW's infancy. And she just continues to keep getting better.
"I just love her as a player, but also, more importantly, I love her as a person."
The Lions sent the versatile Jade Ellenger to Garner at the opening centre bounce, but not even she could put the clamps on the star Roo.
"Really, really good player. For all the things that she's probably deserved over her career, it's nice that she's got this one. I think that's fitting, to be honest." Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich said after the game.
Garner may not have won the AFLW Best and Fairest award yet, but she was finally recognised for her incredible efforts when that medal was placed around her neck.
FULL VOTES
11 – Jasmine Garner, North Melbourne: 3332
8 – Emma Kearney, North Melbourne: 3221
4 – Ash Riddell, North Melbourne: 211
1 – Alice O'Loughlin: 1
Kate McCarthy, Channel Seven (Chair)
3 - Jasmine Garner
2 - Emma Kearney
1 - Ash Riddell
Sarah Black, AFL Media
3 - Jasmine Garner
2 - Ash Riddell
1 - Emma Kearney
Ed Bourke, NewsWire
3 - Emma Kearney
2 - Jasmine Garner
1 - Alice O'Loughlin
Jess Webster, Fox Footy
3 - Jasmine Garner
2 - Emma Kearney
1 - Ash Riddell