Charlotte Mullins celebrates a goal during the AFLW R9 match between Brisbane and Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena on October 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

AS THE dust settles on the season that was, the review process begins in earnest - and that includes from our AFL.com.au experts, too.

We look at what worked, what didn't, season highlights, and what your club needs to do ahead of next season.

Check it out.

Where they finished

Third (nine wins, two losses, 182.4 per cent)

What worked

The establishment of Brisbane's next generation was evident in 2024. Belle Dawes earned an inaugural All-Australian blazer as a line-breaking midfielder, draftee Evie Long played 11 of a possible 14 games, Taylor Smith emerged as the League's equal-leading goalkicker and Charlie Mullins had a breakout season on the wing. With such improvement from younger players across the ground, there was the opportunity for others to play with more freedom, and the capacity to cover more established players when they became unavailable. Brisbane's end-to-end transition game was devastating for much of the season, with its running brand still very difficult to stop in full flight, propelled well by Breanna Koenen, Natalie Grider and Jade Ellenger from defence.

What didn't work

In each of their three losses for the season, the Lions were jumped from the outset and pressured to a point where they simply couldn't mount any meaningful fightback. The mental burden that built in the side over the course of those games – week one and the Grand Final against North Melbourne, and week eight against Geelong – was clear, and not even some mammoth efforts from Dawes in an attempt to lift her side could get the job done. Another area where the Lions took a marginal step back this year was in terms of their contested marking. Some of this was due to Dakota Davidson's interrupted season with illness and concussion, but finding more reliable aerialists on each line will certainly be an area for growth.

Poppy Boltz looks dejected after the AFLW Grand Final between Brisbane and North Melbourne at Ikon Park on November 30. 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Season highlight

Brisbane's preliminary final victory against Adelaide was arguably the club's most complete performance of the season. After two-and-a-half quarters of an armwrestle, one in which the Crows found some real form but couldn't put it on the scoreboard, the outside run of Orla O'Dwyer and the rebounding power of Natalie Grider got the game back on Brisbane's terms. It was the ideal example of the Brisbane brand – run, speed on the ball and impressive spread in attack. They were further aided by Jade Ellenger's shift into the midfield to limit the impact of eventual AFLW Best and Fairest winner Ebony Marinoff.

Targets in the player movement period/draft

The Lions have already added speedy Irish forward Neasa Dooley as a cross-code rookie, but another mid-sized forward option wouldn't go astray, to balance the talls of Smith, Davidson and Eleanor Hartill, and smaller options Lily Postlethwaite, Courtney Hodder and Ruby Svarc. Outside of that, some key defensive depth is a must. Kate Lutkins has retired and Poppy Boltz is largely a midfielder playing in the line out of necessity. Indiana Williams is waiting in the wings, but Brisbane Academy prospect Lilly Baker will be a likely target for the club come draft night.