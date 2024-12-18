THE FIRST fully national Telstra AFLW Draft saw just shy of one-third of the drafted pool move interstate, the same figure as last year's optional national draft.
Nineteen of 60 players will have to move states, with the 20th being Irish draftee Amy Gavin Mangan.
With 32 draft spots available in Victorian sides (excluding passes), 81 per cent went to locals.
The percentage was even higher in Queensland, with 86 per cent local talent drafted, thanks to Gold Coast selecting five Academy players.
|
PLAYERS
|
STAYED
|
INTERSTATE
|
New South Wales
|
3
|
0
|
Queensland
|
6
|
2
|
South Australia
|
4
|
4
|
Tasmania
|
N/A
|
1
|
Victoria
|
26
|
7
|
Western Australia
|
1
|
5
|
Total
|
40
|
19
One Irish player – Gavin Mangan – was also selected by North Melbourne
Western Australian clubs bucked the trend – in part due to Molly O'Hehir and Zippy Fish being selected so early in the draft – and looked interstate for their players, with Indi Strom (the sister of Mim) the only local picked up.
|
CLUBS
|
INTERSTATE
|
New South Wales
|
3 of 6 list spots
|
Queensland
|
1 of 7
|
South Australia
|
3 of 7
|
Victoria
|
6 of 32
|
Western Australia
|
7 of 8
Interestingly, South Australian clubs weren't bound by local selections despite the healthy talent pool in the state, while Sydney and Greater Western Sydney completed a 50-50 split, half of their selections coming from elsewhere.
Last year's draft was a quasi-national affair, with players able to nominate either their home state or the national pool.
Of the 51 players drafted, 55 per cent had nominated national, with one-third of the total 51 eventually having to move interstate – the same figure as 2024.
This year's first round of 20 players saw eight drafted interstate (40 per cent), while last year's figure was seven of 21 (33 per cent).