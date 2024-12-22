Kaitlyn Ashmore celebrates a goal with teammates during the AFLW R5 match between Hawthorn and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on September 26, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

AS THE dust settles on the season that was, the review process begins in earnest - and that includes from our AFL.com.au experts, too.

We look at what worked, what didn't, season highlights, and what your club needs to do ahead of next season.

Check it out.

Where they finished

Second (10 wins, one loss, 193.2 per cent)

What worked

Plenty went right for the Hawks under new coach Daniel Webster in 2024. The club followed the lead of the men's program and played with plenty of flair and excitement, adding another chapter to the evolving 'Hokball' story. Best and fairest winner Eliza West was a boom recruit and thrived around the coalface, averaging a career-high 21.9 disposals, 14 contested possessions and 5.6 clearances. The Hawks also had two players receive maiden All-Australian blazers in Tilly Lucas-Rodd and Aileen Gilroy. Lucas-Rodd thrived in a role at half-back this season, where they were able to use their pinpoint ball use to rebound out of defence. Gilroy caused plenty of headaches for opposition defences in 2024, booting 14 goals. Defender Jenna Richardson, Irishwoman Aine McDonagh and ruck Lucy Wales rounded out a League-high six All-Australian squad representatives. Midfielder Jasmine Fleming took another big step forward in her development, while youngster Mikayla Williamson also played every game in her debut campaign and showed plenty of promising signs.

Learn More 00:55

What didn't work

While there were plenty of positives for the Hawks in 2024, failing to win a final after finishing second was a bit of a disappointment. The Hawks led by 11 points early in the second half against Brisbane in a qualifying final but were wasteful in front of goal, booting 4.8. In a semi-final against Port Adelaide, the Hawks blew a 22-point lead at the final change as Lauren Arnell's side chased them down. Daniel Webster's side dominated proceedings for most of the night, winning the inside 50 count (51-29), disposals (225-181) and marks (37-21). Their home and away campaign was excellent, but they weren't able to get it done on in a final. The question that will hang over this much-improved Hawthorn side in 2025 is whether or not they were beneficiaries of a friendly draw, or if they're actually the real deal.

Tilly Lucas-Ross and Aileen Gilroy after the semi-final between Hawthorn and Port Adelaide at Ikon Park on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Season highlight

It's hard to put a finger on a season highlight for the Hawks, given it was their best AFLW season in its short history. So much went right for Daniel Webster's side and there was plenty to like. Kudos has to be given to the coaching and list management team, who have put together one of the most exciting squads in the competition. Their trade targets in recent years have fired, while their young guns are also coming into their own. While Casey Sherriff struggled with injury this year, ex-Dee Eliza West had an outstanding season. It follows the impact that captain Emily Bates and livewire forward Greta Bodey have had in recent years, to become integral parts of this team and its culture. Their young guns are also starting to shine, led by ruck Lucy Wales and midfield jet Jasmine Fleming. Fleming is threatening to break into the competition's elite, having shown exciting signs as an onballer with her power and burst through stoppage. If their recent success is anything to go by, keep an eye on Hawthorn's draft class of 2024.

Learn More 00:41

What they targeted in the player movement period/draft

The Hawks secured Adelaide veteran Najwa Allen during the AFLW Trade Period but couldn't get a deal done for Melbourne forward Tayla Harris. Rather than using pick 14 as a centrepiece to a Harris deal, the Hawks swooped on Bendigo Pioneers draft bolter Lavinia Cox. Cox has a basketball background and broke the agility record at the combine. They also added versatile Sandringham Dragons product Daisy Flockart, while Elli Symonds is a tall prospect with plenty of upside. Defender Grace Baba and forward Rebecca Clottey rounded out their draft haul. Midfielder Mattea Breed was their biggest loss of the trade period, while veteran Lou Stephenson and youngster Charlotte Baskaran also departed. The Hawks added some more midfield depth by signing ex-Dog Keely Coyne as a delisted free agent.