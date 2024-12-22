(Clockwise from left): Danielle Ponter, Ellie Blackburn, Ash Centra and Chloe Scheer. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FESTIVE season is upon us and clubs have been furiously writing to Santa about what they'd like most in 2025.

While a premiership cup is high on the agenda for most teams, others would simply love nothing more than a healthy list heading into next season.

Will your club's Christmas wish come true?

Another Danielle Ponter

The past two seasons, Danielle Ponter has split her time between Adelaide's midfield and the forward line. Ponter has become so efficient in both lines, that she finished first for the Crows in centre clearances and second for her team in goals kicked. The only problem is when she's in the midfield, you'd love to have her in the forward line, and when she's forward you'd love to have her in the midfield. There's only one Danielle Ponter, so who can stand up and play a similar role?

Metres gained from the middle

The Lions are perennial flag contenders, so it's not like there's much to improve. But in order to get them back to their premiership-winning best, they need their midfielders to be matching it with the likes of Jasmine Garner, Mia King and Ash Riddell. In this year's Grand Final against North Melbourne, hitouts between the two teams were relatively even (Roos 38, Lions 37), but the Kangaroos had 11 more clearances. Best on ground winner Garner had 35 disposals and 467 metres gained (average of 13.3 metres per disposal), while Brisbane’s leading ball winner Ally Anderson had 25 disposals and 108 metres gained (4.3 metres per disposal). Not only were North’s mids getting their hands on the footy more, they were more damaging with each disposal.

Ally Anderson kicks the ball during the AFLW R8 match between Brisbane and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on October 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Goals, goals, goals

Carlton has plenty of talent in the forward line. Mia Austin and Keeley Skepper have shown throughout their short careers that they have what it takes to turn a game on its head. Austin's marking capabilities and set shots are exceptional and Skepper's clever ball use and footy IQ is outstanding for a player her age. The addition of former Gold Coast captain Tara Bohanna is exactly what the Blues needed - an experienced forward who will help these kids reach their potential. Having X-factor players like Darcy Vescio, Sophie McKay and Brea Moody rotate through there will also help.

Keeley Skepper celebrates a goal during the AFLW R8 match between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park on October 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Strong leadership around Ash Centra

The one positive of finishing on the bottom of the ladder is that the Pies received Ash Centra with the No.1 draft pick. Centra is an outstanding talent, however a lot of the spotlight will be focussed on her to help turn the team's fortunes around. Collingwood's leaders will need to step up and help make sure that the 18-year-old doesn't feel the pressure.

Ash Centra during the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

A second key forward

It was devastating this season when Bombers co-captain Bonnie Toogood went down with a knee injury in week one. Toogood is Essendon's main target ahead of the ball, so when she was unavailable there was a big gap to fill. Defender Ellyse Gamble (six goals) was thrown forward, and Jacqui Vogt (three goals) and Sophie Alexander (two goals) were given opportunities. While they will have Toogood back fit and firing in 2025, they will want someone to step up to support their star. Will they persist with Gamble forward next season or will there be someone new to take the role?

Bonnie Toogood celebrates a goal during the AFLW R9 match between Essendon and Richmond at TIO Stadium on October 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Healthy leaders

Fremantle lost two of its key leaders this season to ACL injuries. Captain Ange Stannett injured her knee in the pre-season and then vice-captain Aine Tighe went down in week four. The Dockers were excellent this year. They will be even better when Stannett and Tighe return to the field.

Ange Stannett looks on ahead of the AFLW R1 match between Fremantle and Essendon at Windy Hill on August 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Talls … and Chloe Scheer

Christmas came early for the Cats when former volleyball player Caitie Tipping signed with Geelong last month. The 23-year-old, who stands 191cm tall, will bring some much-needed height to Kardinia Park, after the Cats were forced to use 170cm Gabbi Featherston in the ruck this season alongside veteran Kate Darby. The Cats will also be thrilled to see their goalkicking star Chloe Scheer back on the field next season. The Aishling Moloney and Chloe Scheer combo will be a fan favourite.

Chloe Scheer waves to the crowd after Geelong won its elimination final against Essendon on November 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A new coach

With the Suns parting ways with Cam Joyce at the end of a disappointing season, Gold Coast is on the hunt for a new coach. Getting the right person for the job will be vital for the Suns who have a number of young, talented Academy prospects joining their playing list in 2025. We've seen the difference Daisy Pearce was able to make in her first season at the Eagles - anything is possible if you find the right person.

Cam Joyce speaks with his players during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in AFLW round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The "next step"

What is the next step for the foundation club? It's a question that's been asked for a while now. The club seems to be looking towards its younger players to help take them forward in 2025. The Giants finished 16th on the ladder with one win and a draw this season, but they have shown that they can challenge sides. It would be great to see the Giants more consistent in 2025 - something they have been struggling with for a while.

Rebecca Beeson leads her team out ahead of the match between Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) and Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A replacement for Mattea Breed

Mattea Breed's move to Collingwood in the trade period means that the Hawks need to find another inside midfielder to help out Eliza West. Breed averaged four clearances, nine contested possessions and six groundball gets. Who will fill this role?

Mattea Breed celebrates after the AFLW R1 match between Hawthorn and Carlton at Kinetic Stadium on September 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A healthy list

Every team will be wishing for a healthy list this Christmas, but the Demons will have all their fingers and toes crossed that their wish comes true. The Dees were ravaged by injuries in 2024, at some stages having 11 players unavailable for selection. They were key pillars of their side too - Tayla Harris, Liv Purcell, Lauren Pearce, Paxy Paxman - just to name a few. As the season progressed and players returned from injury, the Demons showed they could match it with the better sides, just missing out on finals. With a healthy list in 2025, you can see them shooting back up the ladder.

Olivia Purcell in action during the AFLW R7 match between Melbourne and St Kilda at RSEA Park on October 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Desire to go again

What do you get the child that has everything? You feel like North Melbourne has everything going to plan at the moment. Then, can you believe it, two-time All-Australian Eilish Sheerin joins the star-studded line-up. The Kangaroos are going from strength to strength. However, no AFLW team has ever gone back-to-back. Could North Melbourne make history and be the first to do it?

North Melbourne celebrate its win in the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Connection

The Power were the surprise packets of 2024. In just their third season, Lauren Arnell's young stars made it all the way to the preliminary final. However, that match showcased some of their deficiencies when they went down to eventual premier North Melbourne by 57 points. The Power forwards were unable to take a mark inside 50 from their 29 entries. With such a young and talented list, and work in this area, the Power will be determined to show the AFLW that their success this year wasn't a fluke.

Mon Conti's Little Helper

The loss of Eilish Sheerin will be hard to replace for the Tigers. Sheerin was a strong body, with a long and damaging kick that complemented six-time club best and fairest winner Mon Conti. Who will step up and be Conti's next helper? Could it be draftee Sierra Grieves, Ellie McKenzie or Grace Egan? Conti won't be able to do it on her own.

Monique Conti is tackled by Shelley Heath and Sinead Goldrick during the AFLW R8 match between Melbourne and Richmond at Casey Fields on October 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A dangerous forward to help Jesse Wardlaw

Jesse Wardlaw is one of the best key forwards going around. This season the 24-year-old spent the majority of her time in the forward line kicking 14 goals and winning the club's leading goalkicker award. But when Wardlaw was covered, the Saints lacked avenues to goal. The Saints have addressed this in their off-season by recruiting small forwards Charlotte Baskaran and Amber Clarke from the Hawks and Bombers, respectively. The Saints will hope these two will get dangerous when Wardlaw brings the ball to ground inside 50.

Their skip

It's an obvious one, but it's true. The Swans struggled this season without star co-captain Chloe Molloy. Molloy only featured in one match before rupturing her ACL at training the following week. The Swans only won three matches in 2024 after making finals the previous year. Molloy seems to be the side's spiritual leader and the Swans look a lot more confident with their skipper on the ground.

Chloe Molloy look on ahead of the AFLW R9 match between Sydney and Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on October 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Another solid pre-season

The Eagles took some massive steps forward in 2024. The young side won consecutive matches for the first time and finished the season with four wins - the most in their history. Towards the end of the year though the Eagles dropped away, losing their last five matches. With another big pre-season under new coach Daisy Pearce, you can imagine the Eagles will continue to see improvements for years to come, especially with impressive midfielders like Ella Roberts and Bella Lewis.

West Coast players celebrate a goal during the AFLW R6 match against Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park on October 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A seamless transition of Blackers back into the midfield

When former Bulldogs captain Ellie Blackburn went down with a season-ending injury in week three against West Coast, things looked grim for the Western Bulldogs. However, the absence of their star midfielder meant that the Dogs young mids needed to step up - and they did. Isabelle Pritchard and Jess Fitzgerald had outstanding seasons. With Blackburn to return to the line-up next year, you hope that Tam Hyett can bring out the best in her young stars and the Bulldogs veteran.